Updated at 1:30 p.m.: An additional nine inmates at the Yakima County jail have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of people testing positive to 19, said Jeremy Welch, the jail’s chief of security operations. The second-floor unit is under quarantine, with medical staff planning to test inmates again in seven days and then every three days.
As part of the jail’s protocols, Welch said inmates and staff are required to wear masks, that will be exchanged for clean ones every two weeks.
With the jail at less than half-capacity, Welch said staff are also spacing inmates out more to create social distancing.
Welch said the outbreak is the largest the jail has experienced since the pandemic began.
Updated at 9 a.m.: Ten inmates at the Yakima County jail have tested positive for COVID-19, county Department of Corrections officials said Thursday.
When an inmate tested positive for the virus Monday, the housing unit was quarantined and the other inmates were tested, according to a news release from the corrections department. On Thursday, test results came back positive for another nine inmates.
Jail staff and the inmates have been given masks, the release said, and jail officials are working with the Yakima Health District to control the spread of the virus.
Both staff and people being booked into the jail are being screened for fever and coronavirus symptoms, the release said, in accordance with federal and state health guidelines.
An inmate at the jail tested positive for the disease in May.
This story will be updated.