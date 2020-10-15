The deadline is approaching for small business grant programs in Union Gap and Sunnyside.
Monday is the last day applications will be accepted for the Union Gap Small Business CARES Grant Program. Wednesday is the last day applications will be accepted for the Sunnyside Small Business CARES Grant Program.
Both programs, which come from funds received through the CARES Act, the federal coronavirus relief program, aim to help small businesses that were forced to close or reduce operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Union Gap is looking to disburse $200,000 to small businesses for expenses incurred on or after March 27. Companies must be located within the city of Union Gap, be in business for at least a year and have 10 or fewer employees.
Sunnyside has $250,000 available for small businesses for expenses incurred on or after March 27. Companies must be in the city limits of Sunnyside, be in business for at least one year and have 15 or fewer employees.
For more information, contact the Yakima County Development Association, which administrates both programs, at 509-575-1140.