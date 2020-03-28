The Union Gospel Mission is asking the public for financial help because it has been drastically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The mission — which houses more than 160 homeless people and provides them with medical care — is seeking online donations from the public.
Its largest fundraiser of the year — the Evening of Hope Gala — was canceled in effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Last year the event raised $100,000, according to a mission news release.
The mission has lost most of its volunteers and has had to hire more paid staff to execute organizational changes that allow it to comply with social distancing requirements. As a result, it is running a $135,000 deficit, the news release said.
Officials set up an online fundraiser called the UnGala. Donations can be made at yugm.org/ungala or through the mail at Yakima Union Gospel Mission, 1300 N First St., Yakima WA, 98901.