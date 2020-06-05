Familias Unidas por la Justicia filed a lawsuit against the state Thursday seeking to strike down some emergency rules regarding farmworker housing.
It calls the rules“contrary to scientific evidence.”
According to the lawsuit, filed with Thurston County Superior Court, the union takes issues with several of the rules issued May 13, primarily the one allowing the use of bunk beds in a shelter group of up to 15 workers that would travel, work and eat together.
The union maintains using bunk beds runs counter to recommendations from University of Washington epidemiologists Drs. Anjum Hajat and Catherine Karr regarding farmworker housing.
“Bunk beds are shorthand for people not having space to sleep safely,” said Andrea Schmitt, staff attorney with Columbia Legal Services, during a phone interview Friday. The Seattle organization is co-representing Familias Unidas with the labor and employment firm Barnard Iglitzin & Lavitt LLP.
The epidemiologists sent comments in response to a draft version of the initial guidance from Labor and Industries in mid-April. They also provided comments on a draft of the emergency rules issued in May.
Citing several studies, Hajat and Karr recommended limiting farmworker occupancy to two people to a room of 150 to 200 square feet in order to restrict the transmission of COVID-19.
If individual rooms are impractical, they say the number of farmworkers per room should be reduced, and beds should be separated by at least 6 feet. The union said bunk beds don't work in either arrangement.
The recommendation was based on evidence that shows transmission of upper respiratory infections decreases by nearly 13% for every increase of space by 100 square feet.
The union said the emergency rules also ignore the epidemiologists’ recommendations regarding barriers and ventilation for farmworker housing.
Schmitt said the union has been urging state officials since March to address farmworker housing before guest workers from the federal H2-A program arrive and peak harvest season begins.
The union, along with United Farm Workers, had filed a lawsuit in Skagit County Superior Court against state agencies in mid-April asking for tougher rules and immediate oversight. Part of what the unions were seeking were emergency rules to protect farmworkers.
In this latest lawsuit, the union said all parties will execute a final order in that Skagit County case, since the state has responded to requests for safety mandates on farmworker housing, transportation, and workplaces.
“It took the state 50 days to put out rules that still do not protect farmworkers — 50 days. Enough is enough,” Ramon Torres, president of Familias Unidas, said in a news release from Columbia Legal Services. “The state has to realize that without strong protections, the entire industry will crumble.”
Schmitt said there is also concern that the state Department of Labor and Industries does not have the resources to perform inspections, meaning that it would be forced to rely on complaints.
And workers aren’t going to complain out of fear for their jobs.
L&I is “not going to get complaints as a viable means to enforcing this rule,” she said.
On Thursday, when the lawsuit was filed, Yakima County had 856 COVID-19 cases involving employees in agricultural and food production facilities, according to the Yakima Health District. That's a 73.3% increase from nearly two weeks ago when there were 494 cases. The health district also reported two deaths from COVID-19 patients who worked in the agriculture and food production industry. The data is based on employment information self-disclosed by COVID-19 patients.
Schmitt said with more agricultural workers coming to Washington, there will be more COVID-19 cases in the state's agriculture industry.
“We’re afraid this is the tip of the iceberg in some of these agricultural counties,” she said.
In statements emailed to the Yakima Herald-Republic, the state Department of Labor and Industries said it has been working with the governor’s office, state agencies, worker advocates and the agriculture industry to improve worker safety.
“We have some of the strongest coronavirus requirements in the country, and we expect workplaces to follow them to protect workers during this very difficult time,” the agency said in its statement, issued by communications director Tim Church.
In a written statement, the state Department of Health said it could not comment on the specifics of the lawsuit. The agency noted that the agriculture industry presented “unique challenges” for public health because of the seasonal and fast-paced nature of the work.
“We worked closely with the Governor’s Office, other state agencies, growers, farmworker advocates, worker housing providers, and other stakeholders to understand these complex and important issues and to draft our emergency rules,” the statement said. “We look forward to continuing conversations with all our stakeholders on these topics, in the interest of public health."
Columbia Legal Services sent a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee on May 20 requesting a repeal of some of the emergency rules, including the one regarding bunk beds. In the lawsuit, the union said the agency had not received a response.
“Not even a ‘Thank you, we’re considering’ response,” Schmitt said.
In an e-mail to the Yakima Herald-Republic, Mike Faulk, Inslee’s press secretary, said the Governor’s Office legal staff responded to Familias Unidas’ request May 27.
“Additionally, the governor’s advisors have been in regular communication for months with Familias Unidas and other farmworker advocates,” he wrote. “The governor’s advisors have had a lot of constructive dialogue with these organizations in drafting job site safety requirements.”
Faulk said attorneys are reviewing the lawsuit.
An initial emergency proposal did ban bunk beds, but industry officials said it would drastically cut housing capacity.
And while the emergency rule allows bunk beds for shelter groups, some housing facilities still need to apply for a variance because their housing isn’t conducive to a shelter group, said Dan Fazio, director of Wafla, a nonprofit organization in Lacey that brings guest workers to the state.
As it stands, Fazio said, L&I likely will not have the resources to review variances promptly, which means it could be months before some requests will be considered.
Fazio said he could not comment on the lawsuit since he has not reviewed it, but he said Wafla members “are focused on keeping workers safe and putting food on the table, not lawsuits.”