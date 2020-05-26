As expected, the COVID-19 pandemic led to massive job losses and a drastic rise in unemployment last month in Yakima County.
Yakima County reported 13.9% unemployment in April, well above the 7.6% rate reported just a year ago, according to preliminary figures from the state Employment Security Department released Tuesday. The number of residents who were on unemployment nearly doubled – from 9,450 in April 2019 to 18,434 last month.
This is the highest unemployment rate for the county since 2013, when unemployment was at 10.3%. At the time, the county was still experiencing a slow recovery from the national recession of the late 2000s.
The county’s unemployment rate, however, was below the 15.8% reported statewide. A sizable portion of Yakima County residents work in industries such as agriculture and health care that are considered critical.
Those sectors weren't immune from job losses, though.
The county had 75,100 nonagricultural jobs last month, a 12,000-job drop from the same month a year ago, according to preliminary Employment Security figures.
Just about every nonagricultural sector had fewer jobs compared to last year, but some industries experienced much deeper cuts. Leisure and hospitality lost 4,700 jobs from a year ago. About 3,300 of those jobs were in food services, which has been limited to restaurants offering take out and delivery.
Health services reported a huge loss as well — 2,000 jobs year over year. While many health care workers continued working to treat those affected by COVID-19, there were job losses as elective procedures were temporarily halted and surgical departments and dentist offices closed.
Manufacturing and professional and business services lost 900 jobs each. Government lost 800 jobs, retail trade lost 700 jobs and construction lost 600 jobs.
