Initial unemployment claims in Yakima County decreased from the previous week for the second week in a row, but remain at near record levels.
For the week of April 4-11, 3,167 new unemployment claims were filed. That was a drop of nearly 25% from the most recent peak of 4,222 claims two weeks earlier, but still well above figures prior to the coronavirus emergency.
The most recent figure is nearly 10 times the number of claims filed during the same week in 2019, when 318 claims were filed.
Industry sectors reporting the highest number of claims in Yakima County was retail trade with 427 claims, health care with 423 claims and manufacturing with 259 claims.
Statewide, there were 143,241 initial claims, a 16% decrease from the previous week. It remains the third highest weekly number on record and five times more claims then peak weekly claims during the recession of the late 2000s.
The state’s stay-at-home order that closed all non-essential businesses has already been extended once and is currently in place through May 4. Inslee has warned that it is possible the order may have to be extended once again, and said at a news conference Wednesday that any reopening of the economy will have to be phased in.
The increase in claims comes as Washington’s unemployment rate increased to 5.1% last month and the state’s economy lost more than 11,000 jobs, though officials noted that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the workforce isn’t likely to be fully reflected until the April report is released next month.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.