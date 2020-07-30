The number of new unemployment claims filed in Yakima County barely broke 1,000 for the second time in two weeks.
On the week ending July 25, 1,011 residents filed new unemployment claims, according to the state Employment Security Department. It represents a 5.2% increase from the previous week, when 961 claims were filed.
Almost half the claims were filed by workers in the agriculture, manufacturing and health care fields, with agriculture the largest at 254 claims, followed by manufacturing and health care with 111 each, according to ESD data.
Compared to last year, the number of new claims was up 275.8% from the same time the year before when 269 claims were filed, according to Don Mesek, ESD’s regional labor economist.
By contrast, overall unemployment filings in the state decreased from 29,348 to 28,840, according to the ESD.
Unemployment claims spiked in mid-March, when stay-home orders designed to slow the spread of coronavirus were implemented. Yakima County had 10,571 continued claims for the week ending July 18.
Meseck said Yakima County’s nonfarm jobless rates slowed down from 13.5% in April to 8.6% in June.
“Although it is never good to be losing jobs, the job loss rate decelerated in the county,” Meseck said.