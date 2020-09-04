200829-yh-news-agritourism-1.jpg
FILE — J.L. Thompson pushes leaves back Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Naches, Wash., to show one of the small pumpkins growing in a field planted for kids on school tours.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic, file

Yakima County U-pick and tree farms can open after state health officials approved allowing some agriculture tourism services to operate.

Effective Friday, U-pick and tree farms are allowed to operate under the county's modified Phase 1 guidelines. The Yakima Health District has received approval from the State Department of Health for only U-pick and tree farms to open, however. Other agritourism activities, such as hayrides, corn mazes and haunted houses, are not permitted.

Modified Phase 1 guidance for agritourism is available on the health district's Safe Start Yakima County page.

Though Yakima County remains in a modified Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee's four-phase Safe Start plan to reopen Washington, state and local health officials recently allowed more business activity in Yakima County. That includes indoor restaurant dining at 25% capacity and outdoor fitness classes of five or fewer people.

Agritourism is an important part of the community and county health officials are pleased the state has allowed U-pick and tree farms to operate in Yakima County, a news release from the health district said.

Yakima Valley farm owners and operators expressed concern about the state's agritourism COVID-19 guidelines. They've been worried the guidelines will cause them to take a big economic hit this fall.

All U-pick and tree farms are urged to follow the appropriate reopening guidelines and requirements, county health officials said. U-pick and tree farm requirements from the state include:

• Ensure proper physical distancing of a minimum of 6 feet, one-way traffic in the fields and signage to ensure washing of fruits and vegetables before consumption and use.

• Upon entrance and exit to the designated U-pick/tree area, encourage visitors to wash/sanitize their hands.

• Any waiting areas will be set up for 6 feet physical distancing, with appropriate signage and spacing markers.

• Shared equipment, such as wheelbarrows and saws, must be sanitized between uses.

People should also continue to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by staying home if they're sick, practicing social distancing and good hygiene, and wearing a face covering in public, state health officials said.

"While we are also excited to have more activities open, we know that COVID-19 is still present in our community," the health district release said. "We ask that everyone continue to do their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19 so that our community can continue to move forward."

