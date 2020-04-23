Wallula Tyson plant

The Tyson plant in Wallula at the center of the outbreak that has resulted in 102 positive COVID-19 tests and at least one death as of Thursday will halt production while all workers there are tested for the virus.

The Tyson Fresh Meats plant near the Tri-Cities will temporarily halt production while all of its 1,400 workers undergo testing for COVID-19, Tyson Foods said Thursday morning.

The testing will be done as soon as possible, with the state Department of Health providing testing materials that are in short supply.

The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health ordered the testing, which it will do, and said it will send workers home until their test results come back.

As of Thursday morning, 102 cases of COVID-19 across four counties were associated with the spread of the new coronavirus among employees at the plant south of Pasco at Wallula.

One worker, Guadalupe “Lupe” Olivera, has died from complications of COVID-19.

Tyson said it will continue to pay workers while they are at home in self-isolation as they wait for test results.

The plant slaughters and packages beef.

“Unfortunately, the closure will mean reduced food supplies and presents problems to farmers who have no place to take their livestock,” he said. “It’s a complicated situation across the supply chain.”

The plant near the Tri-Cities produces enough beef in one day to feed 4 million people, Tyson Foods said.

Resuming operations will depend on several factors, including the results of testing and how long it takes to get test results, Tyson Foods said.

Walla Walla County health officials have said that the testing could require many employees to be off work one to two days.

“We are working with local health officials to bring the plant back to full operation as soon as we believe it to be safe,” said Steve Stouffer, group president of Tyson Fresh Meats

