Inside a large isolation tent next to a Yakima hospital, members of the Stephenson family struggled against the deadly disease that had forced them into quarantine.

On Jan. 16, 1910, scarlet fever killed the fifth of the seven Stephenson children being treated with their parents in the tent outside St. Elizabeth Hospital at North Fourth and E streets. Albert was 13. He was preceded by Oscar, who died Jan. 7, the day after his 14th birthday; Marie, who was 6 when she died Dec. 20, 1909; 25-year-old Cecil, who died the same day; and William, who was 30 when he died Dec. 2, 1909.

Their parents and two daughters survived, but the bacterial illness continued to infect others in the city. Shortly after Albert died, residents of the family’s neighborhood nearly rioted when they learned a young man who had recently moved there to live with his parents was also ill.

At one point they closed the Columbia School in Yakima because of the epidemic,” said Ellen Allmendinger, author of ”Hidden History of Yakima” and volunteer guide for free history tours in downtown Yakima and Tahoma Cemetery. Allmendinger also runs a Facebook page, Downtown Yakima History & Mystery Guided Walking Tours.

Several scarlet fever outbreaks plagued the Yakima Valley from 1897 through at least 1910, Allmendinger said. She recently stood near the Stephenson family plot at Tahoma as she talked about the scarlet fever outbreak of late 1909-1910.

“Their dad, Oliver, is buried here, too,” she said, pointing to the big stone in the center, with three small stones on each side. Oliver Perry Stephenson died just a few years after his five children, in June 1914. His wife and their two surviving daughters aren’t buried there; she may have remarried, Allmendinger said.

In September 1895, Ellensburg had 40 to 50 cases of scarlet fever, which prompted efforts similar to those announced earlier this month by Gov. Jay Inslee to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus. “The schools are all closed and the mayor has counseled against holding church services or other public meetings,” the Yakima Herald reported.

The novel coronavirus is only the latest of numerous infectious disease epidemics to plague the Yakima and Kittitas valleys over the decades.

Smallpox decimated Native villages along and around the Columbia River, according to sources; two outbreaks alone, in the early 1780s and in 1854, killed several hundred Wishxam people.

Along with scarlet fever, diphtheria struck terror into the hearts of parents, with high potential for death before antibiotics. Several children in the Wenas Valley died of diphtheria in early 1895, and fatal tuberculosis outbreaks continued through the early 20th century and into the 1930s.

Typhoid fever

But it was typhoid fever, which killed an unknown number of Yakima Valley residents in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, that garnered national attention and led to the creation of the Yakima Health District in 1911. Typhoid fever was first recognized as a major killer in the Valley in 1903, according to “Saddle Bag Medicine: The Story of Medicine in the Yakima Valley” by Dr. Howard P. Holt.

In an abstract titled “Do It Now!” Yakima, Wash, and the Campaign Against Rural Typhoid,” Nicholas Casner, of the history department at Boise State University, detailed Yakima’s typhoid epidemic in 1911, among others, and conditions that led to “a health crisis of national implications.”

Yakima County’s population exploded from 1880 through 1910, and government functions lagged well behind need, leading to ideal conditions for several waves of typhoid fever throughout and beyond those decades, Casner wrote. Most commonly transmitted by contact with feces of the infected, the bacterial infection is caused by a species of salmonella. It leads to severe diarrhea or constipation, high fever, abdominal pain, fatigue and delirium, and has a mortality rate of 10% or higher, according to Casner.

In Yakima, “A municipal water supply and sewerage existed but covered only a portion of the city. The remainder of the city and county used privies with poorly constructed vaults or cesspools. Garbage collection was almost nonexistent, and residents often cast household waste, including ‘kitchen slops,’ into the streets,” Casner wrote.

“Manure from a large horse population added to the problem. Flies, which bred in enormous swarms, especially in the summer and early fall, created a health hazard. Restaurants followed few sanitary practices. ... Irrigation, which energized the local economy, now also presented a health threat. Ditch water not only was used to grow fruit but also constituted part of the city and county water supply.”

In 1910, the city of Yakima’s typhoid mortality rate of nearly 200 per 100,000 was the highest in the United States — five times the estimated national average, according to Casner. “The total undoubtedly reached a higher number, because deaths of people living on the Yakima Indian Reservation were not counted. Alarmingly, Yakima’s typhoid deaths actually topped those from tuberculosis and pneumonia,” he wrote.

That August, Frank Bayne, who owned a women’s clothing store, died suddenly of typhoid fever, Casner noted, citing the Yakima Daily Republic. Less than a week later, a prominent businessman succumbed just before his mother arrived by train from Ohio. A cook in a Japanese restaurant hanged himself after being infected, the paper reported.

The crisis prompted state and national health officials to turn to epidemiologist Dr. Leslie Lumsden, a nationally known typhoid expert, to investigate along with local health officials, according to the Yakima Health District’s history page.

Among those local health experts was Dr. Thomas Tetreau, Yakima County’s first full-time public health officer, according to a news story published after his death in Maine on April 1, 1957.

“Dr. Tetreau ... was generally credited with the leadership against the typhoid fever epidemic at Yakima in 1910,” the story said. “He had to battle strong opposition to sanitary measures now regarded as commonplace.”

Tetreau opened a lab in the basement of the Sloan building in March 1911, Allmendinger wrote in a Facebook post. The building stood on the southwest corner of East Yakima Avenue and First Street, now the home of a drive-through bank. He also led an aggressive public education campaign and issued numerous health code violations, according to Casner. All those efforts and more brought dramatic results; by 1913, deaths from typhoid fever had decreased from dozens a year to a handful.

“It was through his lab that the testing of food and water was performed, ultimately determining the source of the local typhoid outbreak,” Allmendinger said.