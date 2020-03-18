Yakima County has five confirmed and four new presumed cases of COVID-19, health officials announced Wednesday.

Two presumptive cases are health care employees at Generations OB/Gyn clinic and Children’s Village in Yakima, according to a news release from the Yakima Health District.

Potential exposure periods at those facilities are between March 8 and 12 at Generations and between March 9 and 11 at Children’s Village.

The Yakima Health District is advising anyone at those sites during those times monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath.

Two other new presumptive cases were announced earlier in the day as part of a news conference held at the Y-PAC public access television station in downtown Yakima. The live update was aired on Channel 194 and streamed on the Health District’s and city of Yakima’s Facebook pages. It can be viewed on the Y-PAC website.

Details about those two cases weren’t immediately available, said Lilian Bravo, director of public health partnerships with the Yakima Health District. One is in their 30s and the other in their 40s, she said.

Bravo provided a brief update on the health of the five people with COVID-19 and urged the public to follow recommendations in effort to slow the spread of the disease. The confirmed cases involve a person is in their 30s, three people in their 60s and a person in their 80s, Bravo said.

Four of the confirmed cases were traced to a square dancing group in Moxee while the fifth had traveled out of state, Bravo said. The health department has reached out to people in close contact with those cases.

All five are recovering at home. The district is still in the midst of confirming new presumed cases, she said. Presumed cases are those in which a person tests positive at a private clinic.

Bravo mentioned Gov. Jay Inslee’s orders closing schools and some businesses, and requiring social distancing at stores. Restaurants and coffee shops can offer carry-out service only.

“These are things happening across the country,” Bravo said. “We know that these measures are affecting everyone’s daily lives.”

She said Yakima County health facilities have adequate resources to respond to the outbreak at this time so long as everyone follows the recommendations: Maintain social distance of about 6 feet from others in public, frequently wash hands, and stay home if you feel sick.

“Right now, we have a hold on the situation if people follow the recommendations,” she said.

Informing the public

The health district has teamed with the county’s Office of Emergency Management to provide weekly updates.

The plan is to exercise social distancing while providing updates through live television and online feeds to the public, said Horace Ward, operations manager with OEM.

On Wednesday, the news conference at Y-PAC was anything but normal. Only a few people were present.

Ward said offering the news conference that could be attended remotely was a way of responding to requests from local media outlets seeking to employ social distancing.

There were fewer cars on the road in downtown Yakima Wednesday, and workers at local coffee shops and restaurants wore protective gloves as they handed orders through drive-up windows.

Social distancing is a way of “attacking” the spread of COVID-19, Ward said.

“We’ve never really attacked in a manner like this before,” he said. “It’s new.”

Restrictions, closures

Gov. Jay Inslee announced a 30-day statewide moratorium on evictions as efforts continue to contain COVID-19.

Inslee’s announcement came after deaths from the virus increased by 13, bringing the number of fatalities statewide to 67 — the highest in the nation.

The city of Yakima reaffirmed closures and limited public access to some city facilities until further notice. Those include the Harman Senior Center, the Henry Beauchamp Community Center, the Washington Fruit Community Center, the Yakima Valley Visitor Information Center, and Lions Pool.

All city board, commission, and committee meetings are cancelled until further notice and the municipal court is operating at a reduced level of service, meaning some court processes are currently suspended. For

The state Department of Health is asking people to postpone routine medical visits to help conserve supplies such as masks, gowns and gloves. More information about this request can be found online.

Basketball tournament

The health district released information on Wednesday about a Kitsap County spectator at the state high school basketball championships in Yakima on March 7 who tested positive for COVID-19. The person was at the tournament from about 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day, according to a WIAA news release. The state Department of Health recommended the WIAA notify people in close contact to the infected person.

The Yakima Health District said there is no need for people in attendance to self-quarantine. Out of caution, health officials are asking people who were at the basketball tournament during that timeframe to self-monitor for symptoms through Saturday, a news release said.

Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Most people will have mild to moderate symptoms, but some people may get sicker and may need to be hospitalized. People should call their health care providers if they have questions.