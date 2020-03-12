The two Yakima County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 were among eight people tested after potential exposure, the Yakima Health District announced Thursday.

The two positive patients are in their 60's and 80’s, respectively. Each is recovering from the virus at home, according to the health district. They were not hospitalized.

The two people were identified after coming in contact with a woman from Kittitas County who tested positive, as announced on March 7. The woman attended an event at the Yakima Square & Round Dance Center in Moxee.

The eight people potentially exposed were self-isolated and tested for the virus. Two results came back positive, five came back negative and the last test is still awaiting results.

The district intends to contact individuals identified as having been in close contact with the two patients.

“While these are the first confirmed cases in our county, community transmission of COVID-19 is likely increasing at this time,” Teresa Everson, a health officer at the health district, said in the release. “As we see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Yakima County and across the state in the next few weeks, it is important for everyone who feels sick, in any way, to stay home.”

What you can do

Here are other recommendations from the health district on how to protect yourself and the community against the continued spread of the virus:

Stay home when sick and keep sick children home from school.

Stay away from people who are ill, especially if you are a person who is pregnant, immunocompromised or over the age of 60.

Avoid visiting hospitals, long-term care facilities and senior homes, even if you are not ill.

Limit your interactions and practice social distancing, which means not being within 6 feet of someone for more than 10 minutes.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.

Call a care provider ahead of time if you’re experiencing symptoms and do not visit the emergency room unless seriously ill.

Practice frequent and proper hygiene, including hand washing with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Stay informed.

More information is available at the Yakima Health District website at https://www.yakimacounty.us/2323/Human-Coronavirus.

The Washington State Department of Health also has a hotline open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. to answer calls about the coronavirus. Call 1-800-525-0127, then push the # and 2 to talk to a person.