Two cases of the COVID-19 have been confirmed in Yakima County, according to the Yakima Health District.

The district said the cases were confirmed Wednesday evening by testing from the state Department of Health.

In a statement announcing the results the district said the patients are isolated. Additional information will be released later today.

Local testing and precautions

Yakima Health District spokeswoman Lilian Bravo said capacity to test for the coronavirus has increased and now commercial labs can test for the virus.

“Previously, every test needed for the county had to come to the health department,” she said. “Now commercial testing can be conducted from the provider’s end.”

While there are no restrictions on who can be tested, the health district recommends that people showing mild symptoms of illness stay home and take care of themselves, as there is no vaccine at this time and also limited hospital capacity.

“We just had a hospital closure, so we’re at a more limited capacity,” Bravo said. “If you are a high-risk individual, then please do contact your doctor.”

Bravo also emphasized that people who are pregnant, elderly or who have medical conditions should try to avoid long-term care facilities or hospitals if possible.

The health district doesn’t do any testing but rather determines whether tests can go through the Public Health lab, Bravo clarified.

The Kittitas and Yakima health districts are recommending social distancing, which means not being within 6 feet of someone for more than 10 minutes.

More information is available at the Yakima Health District website at https://www.yakimacounty.us/2323/Human-Coronavirus.

The Washington State Department of Health also has a hotline open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. to answer calls about the coronavirus. Call 1-800-525-0127, then push the # and 2 to talk to a person.