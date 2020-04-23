A record number of people have applied for unemployment in Washington state because of the coronavirus outbreak and stay-home orders designed to limit its spread. Federal and state rules have changed, and benefits have been expanded. Here's a guide:
What has changed with unemployment?
Last month, Gov. Jay Inslee made several emergency rules designed to make unemployment accessible to more workers because of the coronavirus pandemic. They include making a job search requirement optional, waiving the one week period to receive unemployment insurance, and making the new rules retroactive to March 8 to cover additional workers who may be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The CARES Act, the federal coronavirus relief package, expands on state offerings. Provisions include an additional $600 weekly unemployment benefit from the weeks ending on March 29 through July 25 and 13 more weeks of benefits for a maximum benefit period of 39 weeks. The program also expands the program to include individuals who typically don’t qualify for unemployment, such as independent contractors or sole proprietors.
I tried to file for unemployment and couldn’t access the website; what happened?
The state Employment Security Department launched a new system to accommodate expanded unemployment benefits under the CARES Act last Sunday. Since then, the system has experienced performance issues due to high demand for services — upward of 500,000 users per hour, the agency said.
What is Employment Security doing about it?
Employment Security said it would have 1,000 people providing customer service by the end of this week. The agency’s teams also are working to resolve the technical issues with the website.
What should I do?
Claims can be filed at any time, as unemployment is not a first-come-first-served program. Consider applying during off-hours; the busiest time tends to be in the morning.
Applicants can also file by phone by calling 1-800-318-6022. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Fridays, except holidays
The more prepared you are, the easier the application process will be. Employment Security offers a checklist to help residents gather necessary documents at bit.ly/YHR-DocumentChecklist.
I’ve heard about money running out for other programs, such as the federal Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses. Should I be concerned about that happening with unemployment benefits?
The state Employment Security Department said there is no risk of funds running out. Also, once an applicant completes the process, he or she will receive payments retroactive to the worker’s eligibility date.
I need more help. Where should I go?
Employment Security is offering a webinar on setting up an online account and filing online. More information can be found at bit.ly/YHR-UnemploymentWebinar.
People can subscribe for e-mail updates at https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/WAESD/signup/15249.