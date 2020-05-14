Tree Top shut down its Selah plant Thursday after learning about a second positive COVID-19 case.
This is the second time the Selah-based company has shut down the plant, said Allison Arnett, director of corporate communications. The first shutdown was May 7 after the first positive COVID-19 case. The Selah plant produces apple juice and sauce.
During any closure, the plant is cleaned thoroughly, per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.
The standard is to close for at least 72 hours, Arnett said. Tree Top aims to reopen the plant by Monday, May 18, she said.
The company has standard operating procedures that outline a shutdown if an employee tests positive for COVID-19, she said.
“We already had these plans in place,” she said. “We knew exactly what to do.”
The plans also cover pay and benefits. The company has provided 80 hours of paid time off for any employee who had to self-quarantine or self-isolate.
Employees also were given additional “appreciation pay.” The company did not reveal how much the extra pay was.
“Our workers are essential workers,” Arnett said. “We’re just doing what we can for them.”