Those seeking an escape from the confines of their homes have been hitting up the trails in Yakima and, unfortunately, leaving their trash behind.
With state and federal lands closed to recreation temporarily, hundreds of hikers have flocked to Cowiche Canyon Conservancy land, the Yakima Area Arboretum, and the Yakima Greenway.
They’ve brought more litter, from discarded water bottles and tissues to abandoned bags of pet waste.
The organizations have initiated cleanup efforts, but are working with skeleton crews due to the pandemic. Their message to trail users is the same: Enjoy the great outdoors, but be responsible stewards of the land.
Increased use
Cy Philbrick, education and outreach coordinator for Cowiche Canyon Conservancy, said the trails have been busier than ever.
“During such difficult and isolating times, we’re grateful to be able to keep lands open, to provide spaces where families and individuals can go to get exercise and sun, and to connect with nature,” he said. “We’ve received a groundswell of community support and positive feedback for keeping the trails open.”
All three organizations took precautions when the coronavirus pandemic hit Yakima County to keep trails open, but to do so safely.
Cowiche Canyon Conservancy put brightly colored signs, in both English and Spanish, at the beginning of its trailheads to inform people of the importance of social distancing while hiking. The Arboretum shut down its main building to the public to minimize risk of exposure. The Yakima Greenway closed its playgrounds and pit toilets and moved picnic tables at parks to ensure at least 6 feet of distance between them.
Yakima Greenway Executive Director Kellie Connaughton said there's been a significant uptick in trail use, particularly during daytime hours. She commended park users on adhering to social distancing guidelines: from visitors who parked in every other spot to those who brought their own tablecloths to cover picnic tables and strolled at a distance from each other.
Colleen Adams-Schuppe, executive director for the Yakima Area Arboretum, said the grounds have hosted picnickers, sunbathers, walkers and wildlife watchers, who are being respectful of social distancing guidelines. The Arboretum has 46 acres where people can wander.
“One of the things I am most enjoying is watching people reconnecting with their own neighborhoods and local green spaces,” Adams-Schuppe said. “More people are out walking each day, taking in the beauty all around them.”
Increased abuse
An hourlong hike through Cowiche Canyon’s Uplands trails resulted in the collection of about a pound of trash.
Some garbage, including orange peels and discarded fast-food cups, had been strewn about in plain sight. Other trash, from used tissues to bottle caps to a half-consumed smoothie drink, peeped out from within clumps of sagebrush, as if their guilty discarders had purposefully placed them out of sight.
Philbrick said the impact on the land also has included user-cut trails, particularly through the fragile lithosol of the Uplands.
“These lands can be destroyed by a few off-trail footprints, and they may never recover,” he said. “A lot of work goes into maintaining and signing trails. Without trails, the Uplands would be destroyed.”
Adams-Schuppe said the Arboretum’s grounds have seen more cups, candy wrappers, and tissues all over the grounds. The parking lot also has been littered with trash, despite dumpsters nearby, which she attributed mostly to homeless who inhabit the area. Adams-Schuppe said continual garbage pickup has been a challenge for her reduced crew.
“Normally, we have a whole cadre of volunteers and community program workers who help us care for the Arboretum each day,” she said. “But regardless, I think overall our reduced crew is doing a great job and the Arboretum looks beautiful. We haven’t heard any complaints.”
The Greenway has two small crews working to keep the trails clean. A small number of volunteers wearing personal protective equipment also help pick up, Connaughton said. She’s grateful for users who voluntarily pick up and properly discard trash when they see it. But she also encouraged people to use common sense while recreating on the Greenway, whose miles of trails have attracted the homeless.
“People get concerned about safety on the Greenway, mainly because there are so many campers,” she said. “We have not had any recent incidents, but people should have common sense while using the trails. Don’t hike alone or at night, and keep to the areas that are highly populated.”
Adams-Schuppe said an additional concern for the Arboretum is that people haven’t been following the city’s leash laws for their pets.
“We are not an off-leash dog park and are within the Yakima city limits. People will be ticketed by animal control if they don’t comply,” she said.
A call for community support
Philbrick reminds people that good stewardship is everyone’s responsibility.
“This is your land,” he said. “Caring for public spaces requires all users to do their part.”
All three organizations asked that trail users practice good trail etiquette by packing out trash, cleaning up after pets and staying on the designated trails.
Community members also can support the agencies by volunteering or supporting efforts through financial donations or memberships. Cowiche Canyon Conservancy has an active call out for those willing to clean up trails while they’re out hiking. If anyone is interested in volunteering to do trail work, contact Cy Philbrick: eco@cowichecanyon.org.
Editor’s note: Lex Talamo is a volunteer with the Yakima Area Arboretum and Cowiche Canyon Conservancy.