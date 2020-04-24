YAKIMA, Wash. — An additional 40 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Yakima County Friday.
During a Friday briefing, Yakima Health District spokeswoman Lillian Bravo said the total number of cases in the county is at 992, up from 952 on Thursday.
Also, the district reported one more death from the disease Friday, bringing the total to 43. All but eight of the deaths were related to outbreaks at seven long-term care facilities in the county, Bravo said.
Of the cases, about 140 are in the food-production industry, which Bravo said includes drivers, field workers, growers and those who work in administrative positions in the industry. Last week, the county reported about 70 food-production workers had tested positive for the virus.
Testing is also being offered to workers in critical-infrastructure industries who experience symptoms of the disease, Bravo said. Examples of critical infrastructure industries are food production, communications and transportation.
