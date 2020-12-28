The number of COVID-19 cases among employees of Costco in Union Gap increased to 145 as of Monday, Yakima Health District officials reported.
The health district made a second visit to Costco on Monday, according to health district spokeswoman Lilián Bravo. After the first visit Wednesday, officials said at least 68 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week.
Officials with the health district confirmed Monday that Costco has been diligent in following COVID-19 safety protocols.
"Due to the large amount of cases within a three-day period, the information suggests that the majority of these cases came from some sort of super-spreader event that occurred in December," Bravo said in an update.
All COVID-positive individuals, and everyone they have been in close contact with, have been sent home and are completing their isolation/quarantine period, according to the health district.
“If we saw that an organization was being negligent, and there was ongoing transmission, there would be different recommendations made to the public on their safety when going into that facility," Dr. Larry Jecha, interim health officer, said Monday.
“This second visit confirmed that community members are not at a higher risk for COVID-19 infection than they are in other parts of the community," he said.
Jecha urged people to continue wearing a mask anytime they are in public, maintain at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and others outside of their household at all times, and avoid any type of gathering with people outside their household.
The total number of Costco employees at Union Gap wasn't immediately available.