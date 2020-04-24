YAKIMA, Wash. — The number of coronavirus cases in Yakima County now exceeds 1,000.
An additional 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday by the Yakima Health District, bringing the total to 1,005. That's up from 952 Thursday.
Also, the district reported two more death from the virus Friday, bringing the total to 44. All but eight of the deaths were related to outbreaks at seven long-term care facilities in the county, said Lilian Bravo, the health district's spokeswoman.
The nursing homes account for almost a quarter of total cases, Bravo said.
About 140 cases are in the food production industry, which Bravo said includes drivers, field workers, growers and those who work in administrative positions. Last week, the county reported about 70 food production workers had tested positive for the virus.
Testing is also being offered to workers in critical infrastructure industries who experience symptoms of the disease, Bravo said. Examples of critical infrastructure industries are food production, communications and transportation.
“If you are a critical infrastructure worker, you are a priority,” Bravo said.
The district will be presenting its coronavirus briefings on Facebook and the Y-PAC TV channel at 2 p.m. Fridays. Previously, updates were given on Tuesdays as well, but Bravo said additional updates will be done if they are urgent.
Questions and answers about the COVID-19 outbreak in Yakima County:
Will Yakima County decide on its own when to lift restrictions, or will the state decide that?
For the most part, Yakima County will follow the state’s lead in lifting restrictions, which is expected to be done in stages when all counties are ready, Bravo said. But if the state reopens and it appears to be too soon for Yakima County, the county’s health officer can order the stay-at-home order continued, Bravo said.
It is said that stay-home orders would be lifted when there is a significant reduction in infections. What constitutes a “significant reduction?”
A significant reduction will require several factors, not just case numbers, Bravo said.
“We cannot make decisions based off the number of cases, because that is not a true representation,” Bravo said. Currently, the county is only testing first responders, health care workers, older people and critical-infrastructure workers who have symptoms of the disease.
Other factors would include having adequate testing supplies, personal protective equipment, being able to investigate contacts infected people had, as well as looking at a decline in infection rates and deaths for a two-week period.
Are people with the disease being placed into mandatory quarantines?
No. Bravo said infected people, or those who test positive, are asked to stay home until they have recovered.