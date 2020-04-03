While other Yakima Valley congregations have closed their doors to parishioners during the coronavirus pandemic, a Tieton church is still inviting worshippers to sit in the pews.
Pastor Jamie Mullins of Hiland Chapel said he’s been getting about 15 to 16 people for Sunday services at the 220-seat church.
“We’re trying to keep it as regular as possible,” Mullins said. “We’re limiting the number of people (attending Sunday services).”
Mullins’ stance is in stark contrast with the Diocese of Yakima and other faith groups that discontinued public worship services after Gov. Jay Inslee and the Yakima Health District both issued stay-at-home orders in order to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Among the prohibited activities are religious services, although Inslee's order does allow broadcast services — but only with clergy and those needed to handle technical aspects present in the building.
Some clergy have chosen to conduct online services, while the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has instructed its members to worship at home.
Mullins said he is “unfortunately” following recommendations on social distancing while keeping his church open. He’s asked older parishioners to stay home, and he continues to post videos of services on the church’s Facebook page.
And with a 5,000-square-foot building, he said there is enough space for those who come to stay the recommended distance apart.
“Things need to make a little common sense to me,” Mullins said. “If you have a zillion people at Costco and Walmart, and people squawk about 10 people in a church, that doesn’t make sense.”