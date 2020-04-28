Yakima County officials said Monday that an emergency response over the weekend to the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the homeless population showed the power of partnerships — and also the need for ongoing conversations.
A woman with mental health issues living at the Union Gospel Mission tested positive Friday for COVID-19. During a psychotic episode, she believed people were trying to control her and refused to self-quarantine. The nonprofit’s staff persuaded her to stay in an apartment unit and, with the help of a volunteer nurse and her cousin, kept her there comfortably.
According to Yakima County Commissioner Vicki Baker, the woman has exceeded the number of isolation days recommended by health officials, reducing her ability to transmit the virus.
But the episode raised questions about forced quarantines, the criteria for a mental health hold, and what county and health providers are prepared and authorized to do in the event of similar situations in the future.
Who can make the call?
On Friday evening, when the woman refused to self-quarantine, Union Gospel Mission CEO Mike Johnson called the designated crisis responder program to see if she could be put on a 72-hour mental health hold. He was told she didn’t qualify, which resulted in calls to other community partners before the nonprofit resolved the situation.
The designated crisis responder program is state-funded and run locally by Comprehensive Health Care. Responders are trained to evaluate and determine whether a person needs psychiatric hospitalization and can legally be detained through the Involuntary Treatment Act. Jodi Daly, president and CEO for Comprehensive, said that role is both challenging and stressful, as responders have to weigh possible, immediate harm against an individuals’ civil rights.
Daly said that generally speaking, any person not detained following an evaluation by a designated crisis responder didn’t meet the criteria for involuntary psychiatric hospitalization: people must need psychiatric hospitalization due to mental health issues and also must meet guidelines for being detained against their will due to those issues.
“If the answer to either of these criteria is ‘no,’ we cannot detain that person,” Daly said. “If someone is alert and not presenting as a harm to themselves or others, we can’t detain.”
Daly added her staff always refer people who can’t be detained legally to Comprehensive’s intake professionals, or a licensed clinician, for further evaluation and outpatient care or follow-up.
Virginia Mason Memorial hospital has bed space available for people with acute psychosis who are at immediate risk of hurting themselves or others, regardless of the person’s housing status or whether the person has the coronavirus. But Dr. Tanny Davenport, a physician specializing in family medicine at the hospital, said physicians can’t make the call to admit someone involuntarily.
“The designated crisis responders are the ones who can establish if someone can be involuntarily admitted,” Davenport said. “We don’t have that authority.”
Baker and Esther Magasis, the county’s director of human services, reached out to Union Gospel Mission staff Friday evening. Magasis also worked on the homeless woman’s case over the weekend with mission staff and Yakima Neighborhood Health Services. But the county can’t quarantine those who test positive for the coronavirus.
The only individual who has that authority is the local health officer, who can issue an emergency detention order, causing a person or group to be immediately detained for isolation or quarantine. Yakima Health District Spokeswoman Lilian Bravo said Sunday that the health district consulted with state public health leadership in carefully considering the woman’s situation before deciding forced isolation was not the answer.
“We do our best to try options that don’t infringe on people’s liberties in such an extreme way, and in this case took efforts to find alternative housing options that simultaneously supported the individual’s mental health needs and isolation needs,” she said.
A longer-term plan
Daly noted the pandemic has highlighted Yakima’s social and economic disparities for people with mental health issues. She believes the solution will be found in community partnerships.
“This pandemic is forcing all of us who serve marginalized populations to face some really significant challenges that none of us were entirely prepared for,” she said. “This is a time when we need to be gracious leaders and work together as community partners.”
Yakima County commissioners’ action plan, submitted to the state March 31, included provisions for isolation and quarantine beds at State Fair Park for homeless individuals who test positive for coronavirus. The county is also working with Yakima Neighborhood Health Services to expand the clinic’s medical respite program, which has five individual bedrooms available for those who need both shelter and medical care.
Daly said Comprehensive Health can admit people who test positive for COVID-19 and has strategies in place, including the use of personal protective equipment and designated quarantine areas, to minimize exposure. Staff started discussing different scenarios related to COVID-19 about two months ago, she said.
“The only time we would not admit a client who tests positive for COVID-19 is if they are severely ill and need to be medically hospitalized,” she said. “Our facilities cannot provide that required degree of medical care.”
Baker said Friday’s situation was “a badly timed breakdown” in what is normally an excellent flow of communication between community providers.
“The stressful situation this weekend was unfortunate, but it demonstrated our community’s ability to mobilize in a disaster and collaboratively address challenges,” she said.