A total of 319 people received the COVID-19 vaccine Friday at a clinic organized by Astria Health at Toppenish Middle School, as Yakima-area health care organizations incrementally work to get vaccine to those who qualify.
Local clinics and hospitals were flooded with calls this week as the state expanded vaccine access to those age 65 and up and people 50 and up in multigenerational households. Health care workers, first responders and staff and residents at long-term care centers also are eligible.
The Yakima Health District website published more detail from providers Friday on where vaccines were available and how to schedule appointments. Nathan Johnson, local emergency response coordinator for the health district, continues to emphasize supply is limited.
“The biggest thing is patience. I know it’s a lot to ask for,” he said during a televised briefing on cable access channel YPAC this week. “We want to get this vaccine out to the community as soon as we can, but we also need to get that vaccine into our county as well.”
The Yakima Health District recommends first checking eligibility on the state’s Phase Finder Tool (https://form.findyourphasewa.org/). People can opt to sign up for an email or text notification regarding eligibility there. The state’s COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.
If eligible, residents should go to the the Yakima Health District website (https://www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine), for information on sites currently distributing the vaccine and how to set up an appointment.
“We strongly recommend looking at the Yakima Health District website because we have the most current and up-to-date information on where you can get the vaccine, and how to schedule an appointment,” Johnson said.
Yakima-area hospitals and providers are not offering walk-in vaccine appointments right now. Appointments need to be scheduled in advance, Johnson said. Residents must reach out to providers directly to schedule an appointment.
“We’re still in a time when we have very limited supplies of the vaccine,” Johnson said. “Just because an organization receives the vaccine one week doesn’t mean they are going to receive the vaccine the next week. Always be looking at our website because it’s a live list of who has the vaccine and how to schedule (an appointment).”
Astria Health employees had help from Toppenish School District employees as they vaccinated Phase B1 Tier 1 community members Friday, a news release said. Astria said it would provide information on the Yakima Health District website as more vaccine is available.
Prosser Memorial Health said its vaccine clinic appointments were full Friday and Saturday, with more clinic dates to be determined as additional vaccine is available.
Yakima Valley Memorial is waiting for its next shipment and is not currently providing COVID vaccines at its clinics. It will publish information on yakimamemorial.org and the Yakima Health District website.
“Vaccine availability varies day to day, so please check the websites often,” an email said.
Mass vaccination sites will open next week at the Spokane Arena, the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee and the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield.
The Yakima Health District said Yakima County residents can visit these sites, but must preregister and should not travel to the sites without a confirmed appointment.
The state’s allocation for next week will be divided between the new sites, pharmacies and local clinics.
There’s no mass vaccination clinic in Yakima at the moment, but planning is underway. As more vaccine becomes available, people in Yakima County will be able to get it from a variety of places, similar to COVID-19 testing.
“We know this is currently not as accessible as we would like it to be for our community members,” said Lilian Bravo, director of community partnerships for the Yakima Health District in an email Friday. “When we have more vaccine available, we will be able to provide more opportunities for people to get vaccinated.”
Average daily cases and hospitalizations have dropped from a peak in late December and early January in Yakima County. Jocelyn Castillo, a public health technician with the health district, said it’s a positive trend.
“Thankfully we have also passed the peak in new cases we expected to see after Christmas and New Year’s,” she said during the weekly briefing. “We hope that that good news encourages you to keep following the recommended guidelines, and stay motivated as we move into distributing more vaccine in the community.”