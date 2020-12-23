A sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in Yakima County in recent weeks is the fallout of Thanksgiving gatherings, which led to an exponential increase in new cases, according to local health officials.
As a result, the county has surpassed both peak hospitalization over the duration of the pandemic and the peak average of new cases reached over the summer, said Yakima Health District spokeswoman Lilián Bravo.
With Christmas and New Year’s Day drawing near, health officials strongly urge people to avoid gatherings with friends or family members outside their immediate households.
Yakima County saw a spike in COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving, Bravo said. Case investigations showed that those infected commonly believed they had become infected through family gatherings, where others eventually tested positive for the virus.
“When people gather and get infected, and infect those around them we see an exponential increase in cases, which is what you can see through the epidemiological curve — we didn’t have a gradual increase in cases, but a sharp spike,” said Bravo.
Demand for tests has climbed recently, with the community testing site at State Fair Park surpassing its 500-test-per-day-capacity on Saturday with 535 tests.
Between Dec. 5 and 11, 24% of Yakima County tests came back positive, according to state Department of Health data. It’s a dramatic climb from the roughly 7% positivity rate in late October.
Over the last seven days, there was an average of 237.7 new cases per day, with 251 new cases were reported Wednesday alone.
As of Wednesday, there have been 1,118 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people over the last two weeks, said Bravo. That’s significant, given the state goal for communities to have less than 25 cases per 100,000 population over two weeks.
Hospitalizations
Among those who test positive for COVID-19, about 6% end up hospitalized, Bravo said. Between 1.5-2% die.
“As our numbers increase, so will the total number of community members who are hospitalized,” Bravo said.
That’s been the case since Thanksgiving.
Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marty Brueggemann said positive tests tend to go up two weeks after a holiday, and hospitalizations follow two weeks after that, he said.
At Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital alone, 47 patients had confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, and 43 Wednesday morning. That’s close to the hospital’s all-time high of 49 at the end of June, Brueggemann said in a phone interview.
“That will go up and down every day, but the trend is definitely solid up and we’re pretty full,” he said.
Countywide, a new peak hospitalization was set Tuesday, with 58 people hospitalized for COVID-19 across Memorial and Astria Health hospitals in Sunnyside and Toppenish. Among those hospitalized Tuesday, nine were intubated. The number was 55 Wednesday, with seven intubated.
“Right now, we’re also seeing more individuals who are intubated, which typically means a longer hospital stay as well,” Bravo said. “This has been the concern with COVID-19 the entire time: If we have a surge of COVID-19 cases at the same time, we will have a surge of hospitalizations and deaths that will follow. This is significant because we know that this puts a strain on our already stretched health care system and our health care workers.
“We all must keep in mind the overarching goal: avoid spikes in COVID-19 so that we can protect our health care system to allow them to continue to care for all of our emergency needs — not just COVID-19,” she said.
Hospitals in the state are coordinating to make sure no medical center is overwhelmed if others have capacity for patients. The Washington Medical Coordination Center at Harborview is assisting with those efforts, Brueggemann said.
Memorial had 117 staff members out for COVID-related reasons Wednesday, up from 73 on Dec. 9. That number includes staff who have symptoms, tested positive, are caring for others or have household contacts who have COVID, Brueggemann said.
Help from vaccines
The COVID-19 vaccine will help reduce community impact, but it will be a while before the general public is vaccinated, Brueggemann said. The first round of vaccines is going to front-line health care workers and staff and residents at long-term care centers.
“We’ve given close to 900 doses internally, and our hope is the initial immunity 10 to 14 days after can help protect our own staff so we don’t have 117 people out,” Brueggemann said. “It’s the light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s going to be a long road.”
Michele Roberts, acting assistant secretary at the Department of Health who is heading up the vaccine planning and distribution team, said the state is expecting 57,525 Pfizer vaccines and 44,300 Moderna vaccines next week. Right now the focus is on long-term care facilities, first responders and health care workers working with patients who have or are suspected to have COVID-19.
“We’re really focusing now on those at highest risk in our health care settings and long-term care,” she said. “We’re hoping maybe by the end of January to maybe move to the next group, and when those decisions are made, we’ll have more information to share.”
Yakima County was allocated 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine this week, the state DOH reported.
Upcoming holidays
In the meantime, with high rates of COVID-19 in the community and Christmas and New Year’s Eve around the corner, Bravo said “there is simply no type of gathering that is safe.”
“The No. 1 recommendation is to not gather with people outside of your household in any capacity that’s in-person,” she said.
If gatherings with family or friends outside of the household occur, increasing COVID-19 infection rates, hospitalizations, intubations and deaths can be expected to continue well into January, she said.
“Yakima simply cannot sustain this level of COVID-19 infection in our community,” said Bravo.
Brueggemann agreed.
“It’s shaping up that the second week in January will be the most difficult in the history of U.S. health care,” he said.
Even as the health district and health officials urge community members to avoid in-person gatherings — as they did ahead of Thanksgiving — Bravo said they anticipate some will still gather.
“For this reason, we are preparing for another spike after the holidays,” she said.
For those who do gather, there are several things that can be done to reduce the risk:
- If you feel sick, for any reason, stay home.
- Wear a mask at all times.
- Ensure there is at least 6 feet between yourself and other families — especially when eating and drinking.
- Stay outdoors as much as possible. If not, ensure windows are open for increased ventilation.
- Have everyone serve their own food with their own utensils.
- Wash hands frequently and sanitize frequently-used surfaces.
- If you gather for Christmas, don’t gather for the new year. There is not enough time between holidays to ensure participants are COVID-19-free.
Brueggemann also urged people to follow COVID-19 recommendations over Christmas and New Year’s and to avoid traveling and gathering with non-household members. He recommended moving celebrations outside.
State Deputy Secretary of Health Lacy Fehrenbach echoed that advice during a Wednesday morning media briefing. She suggested finding an outdoor activity like hiking or sledding, or dropping off treats at people’s homes.
The restrictions are hard, she said, but they won’t last forever.
“We know many of us are deeply missing our loved ones and really wish we could be together in person this year, but we have to realize we’re still on shaky ground,” she said. “Planning low-risk holiday celebrations now will save lives in the weeks ahead.”