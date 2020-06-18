YAKIMA, Wash. — Ten inmates at the Yakima County jail have tested positive for COVID-19, county Department of Corrections officials said Thursday.
When an inmate tested positive for the virus Monday, the housing unit was quarantined and the other inmates were tested, according to a news release from the corrections department. On Thursday, test results came back positive for another nine inmates.
Jail staff and the inmates have been given masks, the release said, and jail officials are working with the Yakima Health District to control the spread of the virus.
Both staff and people being booked into the jail are being screened for fever and coronavirus symptoms, the release said, in accordance with federal and state health guidelines.
An inmate at the jail tested positive for the disease in May.
