Organizations across Yakima County and the state are pulling together to connect health care workers and first responders with child care during the coronavirus outbreak.

A statewide mandate by Gov. Jay Inslee to close K-12 schools statewide for six weeks through April 24 means more than 55,000 Yakima County students are out of class.

For some first responders and health care workers, that created a need for child care for their school-aged children so they can be on the front lines, responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the closures took place on short notice, some workers reportedly have had to stay home from work as they search for care.

In Yakima County, organizations are connecting workers with available child care resources or developing new resources altogether. It’s a crucial effort, as COVID-19 cases increase and the community braces for a surge in medical demand.

Shifts in local options

Statewide, 748 licensed child cares had closed in the face of COVID-19 as of Thursday evening, cutting down potential capacity by 35,604, according to data from Child Care Aware of Washington. In Central Washington alone, at least 29 child care operations have closed, reducing local capacity by over 1,000 slots.

At the same time, some slots are opening at centers because parents are staying home with their kids. Child Care Aware is helping to connect parents with open spaces, said Marcia Jacobs, communications director for the nonprofit. The organization, which has provided free support to child care providers and families for more than 30 years, was charged by the state with leading child care coordination efforts during the pandemic.

Once schools were told to close on March 13, Child Care Aware saw its call volume increase by 200%, she said.

“Of course, a lot of those calls were from parents. But we’re also hearing sometimes from employers. Some of those have been health care organizations and medical employers. So we’re definitely doing our best to help everybody,” Jacobs said.

Even with the Central Washington closures, there were over 1,500 potential vacant spots in area child cares early last week, Jacobs said. Depending on the number of infants in a classroom, providers might be more limited in how many more children they are allowed by the state to take in. But there are openings to fill, she said.

Families in need of child care can call the organization’s Family Center — temporarily designated Washington’s Child Care COVID-19 Communications, Response and Referral Center — at 1-800-446-1114.

Child care operations are considered essential under the governor’s stay-home order.

On the front line in Yakima

With the mandate to close schools, Inslee made clear the importance of providing care for those on the front lines. That includes health care workers, firefighters, law enforcement officers and emergency medical personnel, according to definitions announced by the state.

Inslee asked school districts to step up to help provide care for these workers, or at least serve as a liaison to connect them to existing resources.

In response, Selah School District launched child care services for front-line workers this past week. On Monday, Yakima and Grandview school districts will join them in providing district-led care. More than half of the county’s school districts have offerings for district-led care in place, while more are awaiting requests from parents or developing child care plans, such as Sunnyside.

Most district services are for school-aged children. Offerings vary by district. Eligible families can seek child care or help finding it through their local district’s website.

But demand has been limited, school officials report. Selah had 13 children enrolled while Yakima had 21 as of Friday.

And several other area districts — including Toppenish, Highland, Mt. Adams, Mabton and Union Gap — reported minimal to no interest among eligible parents for the district-led care they were offering.

While a survey of Virginia Mason Memorial employees earlier this month found need among employees in the East Valley and West Valley school districts, East Valley reported just one family requesting care or help in finding it as of Thursday. Both districts opted not to provide district-led care, instead connecting families who express need with existing resources.

Demand in Yakima

Erin Black, chief executive officer of the Memorial Foundation, said interest is likely to rise as awareness of the offerings improves.

Earlier this month, more than 600 Memorial employees expressed a need for child care since schools had closed, according to the foundation’s survey. Statewide, nearly 26% of surveyed nurses represented by the Washington State Nurses Association, said they were in need of child care in a recent poll. Both surveys showed the most prominent need was during school hours.

Black has said that some staff at Memorial have had to stay home to care for their kids as they search for care. It hasn’t created a big issue yet. “But it is a concern,” Black said Thursday.

That’s because the demand for health care workers locally and at the state level is expected to surge in the coming weeks. A new University of Washington study suggested that hospitalizations due to COVID-19 will peak in the state between April 7-21, The Seattle Times reported.

The foundation has coordinated with local districts, which Black praised for their efforts. She also said the foundation has gotten creative with a virtual bulletin board. The bulletin board shares options for child care services, including child care operations with open slots and licensed child care workers whose work has closed due to the virus, she said.

Memorial Foundation can’t endorse offerings, said Black, but it gives front line workers options to look into and decide what care is best for their children.

In the coming weeks, the foundation plans to conduct another study to see if the need for care has been met among Memorial workers.

In the meantime, the various community organizations will continue to make connections, she said.

“This is part of why I love this community. There are people that are coming together and saying, ‘Let’s make this happen,’ and it’s happening,” said Black. “Not one person, no one organization can do it alone. We’re all taking a piece of the puzzle and playing our roles and making things happen.”