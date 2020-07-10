A foundation established by a longtime Yakima attorney and his wife has announced $100,000 in grants to several nonprofits impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blaine and Preciosa "Precy" Estanislao-Gamboa Tamaki launched the Tamaki Charitable Foundation more than a year ago. The website, tamakicf.org, went live recently and lists recipients of the $100,000 in grants awarded this month. The grants benefit "diverse nonprofit groups that we feel deserve help during these crisis times," Blaine Tamaki said.
"Every charity we've listed on the website has a link so that other people can give to those charities too," he said. "A lot of these groups are not always at the forefront of receiving funds and that's why we've tried to recognize some of these community groups."
The couple plans a minimum of $2 million to $4 million in donations over the next five to seven years to nonprofits in the Yakima area and the state "for the purposes of promoting social justice for all, especially pertaining to issues of diversity, eliminating racism, youth, education, health and income inequality," the website notes.
"My wife and I are doing this separate from Tamaki Law, my business. This is our personal money," Tamaki said. "We set up a foundation over a year ago. The purpose of the foundation was to set up a formal vehicle to give to nonprofit charities and we've been giving money without really having an organized process."
The couple, who founded Tamaki Law 26 years ago, have already given away close to $1 million to such organizations as the Yakima YWCA, the YMCA of Yakima, the University of Washington School of Law and Planned Parenthood, he said. The couple feel fortunate to have lived in Yakima nearly all their lives and appreciate the opportunity to give back, they said in a news release.
"We have lived in Yakima a long time. All three of our children were born and raised in Yakima so we feel very indebted to the community for the support of my business and the good success we've had here," Tamaki added. "The time is now to step up and we're at the age that we want to give back."
Precy Tamaki highlighted two of the biggest single grants that reflect the couple's strong support of education. Grants of $10,000 each are going to the Yakima Schools Foundation for the Teacher/Student Assistance Fund at Davis High School, which the couple's children attended; and the Yakima Valley College Foundation, for the establishment of nursing scholarship. Precy Tamaki graduated from YVC with a nursing degree.
"I'm a stage mom for eight years there," Precy Tamaki said of Davis. She donated the clock in the middle of the school and has supported different aspects of the school.
The couple are also giving $10,000 to the Filipino American Community of the Yakima Valley. Precy Tamaki, who was born in the Philippines, is a board member.
"My wife deserves a ton of credit for putting this together and she's very supportive," Blaine Tamaki said.
"She was born in a village in the Philippines without running water or electricity. She became a nurse. She's worked hard all of her life," and now she's able to lead this effort to give back to Yakima, Tamaki said.
"It's impressive ... how far she's come," he said.
The couple feel strongly about addressing unmet needs in the Yakima Valley and plan to broaden their support by allowing nonprofits apply for grants through their Tamaki Charitable Foundation website.
"We're going to be able ... to eventually have nonprofits apply on our website. That'll be the next step in our development," he said.