Students across all grades in the Sunnyside School District will return to in-person learning five days a week by the end of April, the school district announced Wednesday.
High school students will be the first to make the full return beginning Monday, followed by elementary and middle school students the following week on April 26.
The change comes in light of reduced distancing requirements between students. Guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in late March allows for 3 feet of distance between students in some situations.
The guidance
According to the new guidance, which has since been endorsed by state and local officials, teachers and staff should maintain 6 feet of distance from students and each other, with the 3 feet applying to distance between students. Students should also maintain 6 feet of distance when eating, doing activities such as PE and music, or when in hallways and gymnasiums. Middle and high school students who aren’t in isolated “cohort” groups should still be placed at 6 feet apart in places where the number of people infected is still above 200 per 100,000 population over a two week period, or where the test positivity rate is above 10%.
Yakima County had 259.5 cases per 100,000 population from March 23 to April 5.
In Sunnyside
The Sunnyside School District board of directors voted to increase the number of days of in-person learning in the district in light of the new distancing guidance, the district said in a Wednesday announcement.
Elementary and middle school students will be required to wear masks, maintain 3 feet of distance between one another and submit forms about their health and potential exposure to COVID-19, it said. High school students will remain 6 feet apart until health guidance says otherwise. Middle school students will continue rotating through classes. Current school schedules and bus routes will remain for all age groups.
“We are very excited for this next step that brings us closer to returning all students to in-person learning,” the district said in the announcement. “Please know there will be some shifting of staff and resources to accommodate the increase in days students will be attending school.”
Online-only students will stay remote for now, the district said.