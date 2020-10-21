Sunnyside School District has called off plans to transition to hybrid learning next week, extending remote learning plans.
The district still intends to move to hybrid learning — alternating between in-person and virtual learning — but has not released a new start date, it said in a statement Tuesday. The district said the postponement was due to a variety of “complex issues” involved in returning to campus, including student drop-offs following social distancing and ensuring health screenings, among other things.
Elementary schools are expected to send out information to families about student schedules. Virtual learning will continue “until further notice,” it said.
More information is expected to be posted on the district website and Facebook.