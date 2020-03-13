The Sunnyside School District has no confirmed cases of COVID-19, despite a fake social media post imitating a district announcement.
A doctored announcement with the district’s website, logo and the phone number for district communications director Jessica Morgan began circulating Friday morning, misleading staff, parents and students about the state of the virus in the district. It falsely stated that there were confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Sunnyside High School and said to "stay away from students."
Morgan said she received several phone calls from concerned parents and wanted to quell concerns among the community.
“We have no cases in our district,” Morgan said Friday. “We have not been contacted by the health department or any health authorities (to say) that there are any cases.”
Morgan encouraged parents to visit the district website for correct and up-to-date information about the virus. She said staff had been notified immediately that the statement was false, and information was being posted to the district Facebook page, Twitter and website in both Spanish and English.
“We appreciate the concerned parents that took the time to call and find out (if the post was real),” Morgan said. “We always want to make sure we’re providing them with the most up-to-date information, and they can always check our website.”
As of Friday, there are three confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yakima County.
A student in East Valley School District is awaiting results after being tested for the respiratory virus.