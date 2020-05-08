YAKIMA, Wash. — Another long-term care facility is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak, Yakima Health District reports.
Prestige Care and Rehabilitation-Sunnyside has reported an outbreak of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of long-term care facilities in the county with cases to eight out of 11, said Lilian Bravo, director of public health partnerships for the health district, during a Friday briefing on the outbreak.
She said public health nurses are working with the facilities to control the infections.
The other facilities are Good Samaritan, Willow Springs Care, Landmark Care, Garden Village — all in Yakima — as well as Prestige Care and Rehabilitation Parkside in Union Gap, Prestige in Toppenish and Emerald Care in Wapato. The health district has placed an emphasis on testing staff and residents at area nursing homes.
The facilities account for 40 of the 57 reported deaths and 20% of the 1,739 cases as of Friday afternoon, Bravo said. The number of cases increased by 81 since Thursday.
Bravo said testing is being expanded to anyone who is experiencing symptoms, not just health-care workers, first responders, critical infrastructure workers or those in long-term care facilities.