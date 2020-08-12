Sunnyside School District will start the school year with remote learning after a school board decision Friday evening.
The board has yet to determine how long remote learning will last, according to district Superintendent Kevin McKay.
The decision comes after recommendations last week from both the local health district and state officials that schools in Yakima County start the year off remotely due to high rates of COVID-19 in the community.
All public school districts in Yakima County have made remote learning announcements. The Mt. Adams School District anticipates virtual learning through the end of the first trimester on Nov. 20, pending a school board decision this month.