On Sunday, the county’s new COVID-19 cases increased by 94 to 2,443, according to the Yakima Health District.
Sunday marked the fifth time this month there were 90 or more new cases. Just three days earlier, Yakima County reported 122 new cases, the highest number since the Yakima Health District reported its first cases in mid-March.
However, the number of COVID-19 residents hospitalized has not surged. On Sunday, 27 were hospitalized. Last Monday, there were 25 COVID-19 patients in the hospital.
The total number of residents either currently or previously hospitalized increased from 168 last Monday to 190 on Sunday, a 13% increase. During the same period, the number of total cases increased by 24.3%.
No new deaths were reported Sunday, leaving the total at 76. Of those, all but three had existing conditions and all but nine were older than 60.
The number of residents who have recovered was at 800 as of Sunday evening, up from 715 Saturday.