Vaccination opportunities for students are ramping up on school campuses throughout the Yakima Valley.
Five county high schools will be participating in a countywide “Race for Community Immunity” through the end of June, encouraging vaccines among students with parent permission.
Davis, Eisenhower, La Salle and Toppenish high schools and Yakima Online are participating, according to a news release from the Yakima Health District. Eligible students are encouraged to either visit the vaccine site at Yakima State Fair Park, or mobile vaccine clinics for their doses. The health district will provide weekly updates on the proportion of students 16 and older from these schools who are vaccinated.
Students should mention which school they go to when they get vaccinated to be counted. If they have not, the school can inform the health district on their behalf.
All students under 18 must have parent or guardian permission to be vaccinated unless they can show proof of legal emancipation.
Free vaccines are available at the following locations without an appointment:
Thursday
10 a.m.-1 p.m., Toppenish High School, 141 Ward Road
9 a.m.-5 p.m., Zillah High School, 1602 Second Ave.
1:30-4:30 p.m., St. Joseph Marquette, 202 N. Fourth St., Yakima
Friday
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Selah United Methodist, 1061 Selah Loop Road
12:30-5 p.m. Grace of Christ Church, 9 S. Eighth Ave., Yakima
People also can get the vaccine at clinics and pharmacies around the county. The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.