With schools in Washington state closed for the rest of this academic year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, a student art show in Tieton is going online. And the Friends of the Columbia Gorge is launching a haiku challenge.
The annual art show hosted by Tieton Arts & Humanities is open to all K-12 students in Yakima County. Traditionally, Upper Valley teachers submit art from their K-12 students for the show. This year, students will submit their art directly.
Student art will be shown first in a virtual gallery at www.tietonarts.org, which will go live April 25 and continue through June 30. The physical gallery will open to the public at a later date, according to a news release.
Entries are being accepted now. There is no cost to participate. All types of artwork will be accepted; there are no media restrictions.
April 22 marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, and in honor of that, Tieton Arts & Humanities is participating in the “Billion Acts of Green” campaign. Students are encouraged to create work out of natural, recycled, upcycled or repurposed materials, or for the imagery to relate to loving the Earth.
A monetary award will be given to one student in each grade level at a public event, with the date to be announced. Recipients won’t need to be present to receive their prize.
To participate, students must complete the registration form at bit.ly/studentartshow registration and include it with their art. No entries will be exhibited without a registration form. Students can drop off their registration forms and artwork from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays only, through April 17.
The drop-off site is the Mighty Tieton Warehouse, 608 Wisconsin Ave. in Tieton. Drop-off can also be arranged by appointment. Contact Amber at amber@tietonarts.org or 509-406-9444 (texting is OK) if there are conflicts with drop-off times.
Along with the student art show, there’s a chance for adult artists to show off their creativity. The 11th annual 10x10x10x Tieton call for entries is open. Learn more at http://bit.ly/10xT2020.
Calling all poets
There’s also an opportunity for poets to share their words with the world. In celebration of National Poetry Month in April and International Haiku Poetry Day on April 17, Friends of the Columbia Gorge is launching a special Spring Gorge Haiku Challenge.
The challenge is a way to remain connected with the Columbia Gorge and celebrate its wonders while supporting the closure of public lands because of coronavirus safety concerns, a news release said.
To submit a haiku in the challenge, post the poem on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram (tag @gorgefriends with the hashtag #HaikuPoetryDay) or email it to friends@gorgefriends.org by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Staff will select favorites to share on the website and social media channels on Thursday and Friday.
For more information, visit gorgefriends.org.