If you qualify for a government stimulus check via direct deposit, it should be there by Wednesday in many cases.
The government began issuing the one-time payments this week. Most adults who earned up to $75,000 will see a $1,200 payout, while married couples who made up to $150,000 can expect to get $2,400. Parents will get payments of $500 per child. The checks will be directly deposited into bank accounts or mailed to households, depending on how you’ve filed your tax returns in the past.
Many who filed tax returns in 2018 or 2019 and provided direct deposit information to the IRS in the past should see deposits.
The Internal Revenue Service started depositing the money Saturday. Monday, IRS and the Treasury Department said “tens of millions of Americans will receive their payments via direct deposit by Wednesday, April 15.”
What if I don’t see anything?
If the money isn’t there, consumers can after Friday go to a new IRS site, Get My Payment, that will allow people to check the status of their rebate. It should include the date the payment would be deposited or mailed.
That site should also include a way for those without an account on file to provide it, so they can get their payment more quickly.
A Spanish version of Get My Payment is expected in a few weeks.
What if I don’t normally file a tax return?
In addition to Get My Payment, Treasury and IRS have a second a new web tool allowing quick registration for people who don’t normally file a tax return.
The tool is available only on IRS.gov, and users should look for Non-filers: Enter Payment Info Here to take them directly to the tool.
What if I am on Social Security?
Automatic payments will also go in the near future to those receiving Social Security retirement, or disability (SSDI), or survivor benefits and Railroad Retirement benefits.
What about scams?
The IRS urges taxpayers to be on the lookout for scams. To use the new app or get information, taxpayers should visit IRS.gov. People should watch out for scams using email, phone calls or texts related to the payments. Be careful and cautious: The IRS will not send unsolicited electronic communications asking people to open attachments, visit a website or share personal or financial information. Remember, go directly and solely to IRS.gov for official information.
Does the money need to be repaid?
No. Videos and online reports claiming that millions of Americans will have to repay the relief checks they receive from the federal government are not true.
The U.S. Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service, which are working to deliver the money to people, confirmed to The Associated Press that households will not have to pay back the money in next year’s tax filing.
“This is not an advance and there is absolutely no obligation to pay it back,” Treasury spokeswoman Patricia McLaughlin said in an email.
The confusion on social media appears to have stemmed from language in the economic rescue bill that refers to the checks as an “advance refund” because the money is being given out in the 2020 tax year, before Americans have even filed their tax returns for the year.
The 2020 tax form has not been printed but the relief checks will not have any bearing on your income deductions next year, said Eric Smith, a spokesman for the IRS.
What’s the criteria?
The federal government uses information from 2018 or 2019 tax returns -- whichever was filed most recently -- to determine eligibility for the payouts. Those payments begin to get smaller for adults making more than $75,000 and phase out entirely for those earning more than $99,000. For married couples, the payments get smaller for those earning more than $150,000, falling to zero at $198,000. For heads of household with one child, the benefit starts to decline at $112,500 and falls to zero at $136,500.