Retailers, hair salons and several other businesses are expected to open across the state on June 1, when state health officials launch the second of a four-phase reopening plan.
Gov. Jay Inslee’s office revealed additional details of its phased approach, called Safe Start, Monday. Inslee extended the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order through May 31, but is easing restrictions for some businesses earlier.
Outdoor recreation like fishing, hunting, and golf, and state parks are restarting and reopening Tuesday.
It could be a matter of days before auto dealers, landscapers, transportation sales and pet walkers can resume business under phase one. Non-essential retailers will soon be able to operate curbside pickup.
Businesses in those phase one sectors will be able to reopen as soon as guidance has been issued for each of those industries, said Nick Streuli, acting external relations director for the governor’s office in a press briefing to reporters. Guidance has already been issued for existing construction and elective medical procedures.
Phase 2, which could start June 1, is when non-essential manufacturers, additional construction, retailers and restaurants with restrictions, real estate firms, professional services, hair salons, barbers and pet groomers can reopen. Restaurants can open at less than 50% capacity. Telework still remains strongly encouraged where possible.
Kittitas County applies to go early
Businesses likely will open sooner in Kittitas County. It is one of 10 small counties given the option to apply for a variance to enter the second phase sooner.
The 10 counties, all with populations under 75,000 residents, have not had new COVID-19 cases for at least three weeks, said John Wiesman, secretary for the state Department of Health.
Kittitas County has had only 14 confirmed cases, and all of those patients have recovered, said Tristen Lamb, administrator for the Kittitas County Public Health Department said during a news conference with several county officials.
Lamb said the department would submit its variance application to the state Department of Health Monday evening and expects to get a response by the end of the week. Once the county receives approval, it will be able to enter the second phase, and businesses can reopen immediately.
Dr. Mark Larson, health officer for Kittitas County, said Monday that he was hesitant about the county applying for the variance, but said he also acknowledged the mental and financial health needs of the county. He urged residents to keep following various measures, including washing hands, wearing a mask in public and staying home when sick.
Local and state officials say there have been concerns of visitors trying to come to counties whose businesses can open sooner. The aim is to send a strong message to residents of neighboring counties about the importance of following local and state stay-at-home orders. The Yakima Health District issued a stay-at-home order for the county in late March, and it remains in effect indefinitely.
“This is a place where we have to rely on people’s goodwill and cooperation,” said David Postman, Gov. Inslee’s chief of staff.
Longer-term plan
Once the state enters the second phase, state health officials estimate it will be at least three weeks before it can enter each subsequent phase.
The three-week gives enough time to get the latest data, Wiesman said. The plan allows for the state to move up or extend the period to enter subsequent phases if there is a radical change in cases in either direction.
Having a limited number of counties opening sooner will provide additional information for the state, including how to best guide businesses as they start opening again, he said.
The governor’s office is considering additional metrics that may enable more counties, namely those with populations of less than 75,000, to apply for the ability to reach subsequent phases sooner.
State officials said they know that not everyone is happy with the plan and that they are open to the possibility of modifying things if there is a notable downward trend in cases. However, the focus, for now, is on executing the early phases.
“We’ll get to work on what we laid out,” Postman said.