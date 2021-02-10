YAKIMA — In a tour of the mass COVID-19 vaccination site at State Fair Park on Wednesday morning, state Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah was pleased to see everything in place for vaccinations to begin.
The challenge, as countless health care experts and providers know, is vaccine supply. There's a huge discrepancy between the number of vaccine requests and the amount being delivered. This week, 358,000 first-dose requests were given to the state, which received only 110,000 doses, "give or take," Shah said.
When it opens, the mass vaccination site at State Fair Park will supplement vaccination locations already set up by Yakima County hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The Yakima Health District said 15,000 to 20,000 doses a week are needed to open the State Fair Park site and supply other locations. This week, the county received 5,725 doses.
But there is good news in the supply outlook. Not only have federal officials stressed their goal of delivering more vaccine doses across the country, they are providing better communication on what is coming, said Shah, who is in the midst of visiting health districts throughout Washington. He stopped by vaccine sites in Spokane and Benton counties this week.
"We are hopeful that the federal government is going to continue to increase the numbers of vaccines that come in, but it's obviously going to take time," Shah said in Yakima. "The good news is that over the last couple of weeks we have seen increases."
The state now has information on what's coming over a three-week window, instead of just getting information week to week, he said.
"We had only a couple days to get the orders into the system," he said. "We're really hopeful this three weeks of … information will really help us make some better planning decisions across the state, both at the state level and the local level."
Nathan Johnson, local emergency response coordinator for the Yakima Health District, led Shah and state health department staffer in a tour of the parking lot mass vaccination site at 8 a.m. Joining them was Dr. Larry Jecha, interim health officer for the Yakima Health District.
Testing site
Four drive-thru lines will form the mass vaccination site at State Fair Park, but vaccines won’t happen until enough supply arrives. Until then, Yakima County's three hospitals, several health care providers and clinics are vaccinating residents who qualify as their supply allows.
The primary goal is to get enough vaccine doses to health care providers, which are considered the first layer of vaccine distribution, Johnson said. They provide different access points throughout the Yakima Valley and are willing to go off-site to give vaccinations as well.
But county health officials can't keep that huge responsibility on providers' shoulders alone, Johnson said. "We have to have different options for the community," he added.
Once open, the mass vaccination site at State Fair Park will have the capacity to administer, at minimum, 500 doses a day, Johnson said. It will be open five days a week and will operate the same days and hours as the COVID-19 testing site at State Fair Park.
All vaccine distribution sites in Yakima County combined could administer up to 20,000 vaccines a week, he said.
"We have to do just everything we can to get doses," Shah said. "But kudos to you for building the capacity to be able to do it."
COVID testing sites continue
COVID-19 testing continues at State Fair Park and at the Sunnyside Community Center. Shah asked if local health officials have seen testing drop off. They have, Johnson said. At its busiest, the community testing site at State Fair Park saw about 520 tests in one day. Now it and the Sunnyside site are administering daily test totals "in the 200s pretty consistently," Johnson said.
It's important that people get tested if they show symptoms or think they have been exposed. Test positivity remains high in Yakima County, with an average "just shy" of 22% at the Yakima testing site and a little more than 29% at the Sunnyside site, Johnson said.
Some people think with vaccine sites, they don't need to get tested, Shah said. That concerns health experts.
"It's a real issue," Jecha said, along with distrust of the vaccine and reluctance of some to get one. Still, "for every vaccine, you have another 10 people who want to get it," Shah said. And adequate supply will take a while, even with increased production and a third vaccine option possible soon.
"The reality is we aren't going to see enough supply from our federal partners until quite a while away," Shah said. Vaccinations will continue through the spring and summer, for several months. But everyone's time will come, he said.
"When it is your time to get vaccinated, do not hesitate," he said.