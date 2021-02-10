Second doses

The state Department of Health said it asked providers this week to prioritize second COVID-19 vaccines to ensure everyone receives their boosters.

The intervals are:

• Two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech should be given three weeks, or 21 days apart.

• Two doses of Moderna should be given one month, or 28 days apart.

If people are not able to get a second dose appointment in that timeframe, the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be scheduled for administration up to six weeks, or 42 days after the first dose, the state Department of Health said.