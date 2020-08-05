Gov. Jay Inslee urged schools in high-risk areas like Yakima County to pursue remote learning in the fall and call off extracurricular activities on Wednesday.
Inslee and the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction released new recommendations for school reopenings based on counties' risk level: high, moderate or low.
“The rate of transmission of this virus is not as low as we need it to be,” Inslee said.
He said if every school district brings back all students in person, "I believe we would see a dangerous increase of COVID activity.”
Yakima County was among 25 statewide listed as high risk, meaning a community with more than 75 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents in a two-week period.
For context, there were 338 cases per 100,000 population from July 16-29 in Yakima County, according to the state Department of Health.
Inslee recommended that schools in high risk communities “strongly consider distance learning,” with potential in-person instruction for high-need student populations, such as those with disabilities. He also encouraged these schools to call off extra curricular activities including sports and performing arts.
Inslee emphasized that these were not requirements, unlike the health requirements released by the state in June that schools must follow if they resume in-person learning. These rules require safety measures like social distancing, mandatory masks or face shields, temperature checks and screenings, among other things.
Asked if students are required to do eight hours of on-screen learning, state Superintendent Chris Reykdal said learning off-screen could help students meet hour requirements for the school year without being on an electronic device all day.
Internet access
Inslee also announced $8.8 million in federal CARES Act funding that would go to the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction to fund internet plans and technology access for low-income families.
Yakima, Sunnyside, West Valley, East Valley and Naches Valley are among local school districts with full 1-1 capacity, meaning each student has a device provided to them by the district as of this fall. Other districts, including Selah, are able to provide devices to all students who express a need.
But internet connectivity and ability to use learning platforms have been an additional challenge during remote learning, with some local students out of internet range or unable to afford a home subscription.
Reykdal said the CARES Act funding would provide a year’s worth of service to families who need help. He added that some districts are already doing similar work to collaborate with internet providers.
“Our goal here is to connect tens of thousands of free and reduced priced lunch-students who are in a serviceable area," he said. "So they’re in an area that has connectivity, but due to their family’s financial limitations, they’ve not been able to access that kind of technology connection, and therefore it really limits their ability to access their learning."
The Yakima, Selah and Grandview school districts announced Wednesday morning they will start classes remotely. Toppenish followed after Inslee's announcement.
The Yakima Health District plans to make a countywide school announcement by the end of the week, health district spokesperson Lilian Bravo said Wednesday afternoon.