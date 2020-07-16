Health officials provided more information Thursday about the decision to remove wineries and breweries from the definition of a “restaurant” for modified Phase 1 counties.
The Yakima Health District said earlier this week that state rules prohibited breweries and wineries from offering outdoor seating unless they had kitchens and offered meal service.
In a Thursday letter to the Benton-Franklin and Yakima health districts, State Health Secretary John Wiesman said the reasoning for limiting on-site activity for breweries and wineries without restaurants is twofold:
- First, such operations promote the bringing in of others from outside the county, which threatens the containment strategy for COVID-19.
- Second, similar to bars, tasting/sampling at wineries and breweries creates a social setting (individuals/groups outside one’s household interacting for an extended period of time without the use of face coverings) that can increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
The health districts put out a joint statement Thursday on the state guidelines.
Benton-Franklin and Yakima counties have experienced high COVID-19 infection rates. They were allowed to move into a modified Phase 1 of the state’s four-part reopening plan in early July. At the time, health officials said one goal was to keep people from traveling to other counties by allowing more local services.
Wiesman’s letter said wineries and breweries are allowed to operate if they offer “full meals prepared on site in kitchen facilities under the ownership of the winery and brewery and are substantially equivalent to a restaurant.”
They are allowed to operate outside at 50% capacity, or expanded capacity maintaining the 6-foot distance between chairs.
Indoor seating and bar-style seating are not allowed at any restaurants under modified Phase 1.
Winery representatives met with local and state officials Thursday to discuss concerns. State Rep. Bruce Chandler, State Sen. Jim Honeyford and Yakima County Commissioner Vicki Baker were at the meeting while state Rep. Jeremie Dufault attended by phone. Yakima Health District officials were also at the meeting.
Paul Vandenberg, owner of Paradisos del Sol in Zillah, felt the meeting was productive and winery owners were able to express concerns and show their commitment to finding a solution.