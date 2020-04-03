YAKIMA, Wash. — Three state agencies announced their lands will remain closed to recreation through May 4, in accordance with Gov. Jay Inslee’s extension of a statewide coronavirus stay-home order on Thursday.
Employees for State Parks. the Washington Fish and Wildlife Department and the state’s Department of Natural Resources will continue essential management work while public access is prohibited. That applies to all state-managed camping, boat launches, water access sites, wildlife areas, and day-use recreation areas.
“Our trails, campgrounds and outdoor spaces are core to who we are in Washington, but this temporary sacrifice is necessary to protect our loved ones and neighbors,” commissioner of public lands Hilary Franz said in a statement. “We have the responsibility to do what we must to save as many lives as possible.”
Refunds for campground reservations through May 4 will be offered a full refund. The fish and wildlife department plans to provide an update on its statewide fishing closure and changes to hunting seasons on Monday.