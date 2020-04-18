The state issued new guidelines this week for growers and operators to protect agricultural workers against the coronavirus, but Washington farmworker groups said the protections aren’t enough.
The new state Department of Labor and Industries guidelines require employers to maintain social distance or physical barriers between workers, have hand-washing stations, increase sanitation and make sure sick employees stay home. They also require employers to have procedures for a suspected or confirmed coronavirus case, and educate workers.
Two unions, the United Farm Workers of America and Familias Unidas Por La Justicia AFL-CIO, filed a lawsuit Thursday against the state Department of Health and L&I in Skagit County Superior Court asking for tougher rules and immediate oversight.
Advocacy groups in Eastern Washington said Thursday some farm and warehouse workers aren’t being provided with basic information about the coronavirus, its spread, and safety measures. They’re planning their own educational campaigns to fill the gaps.
“We’re in the middle of a pandemic. The virus is hitting hard here in Eastern Washington,” said Erik Nicholson, national vice president for the United Farm Workers, in an emailed statement. “We have large numbers of essential workers reporting to work and we need clarity about what is required and what is enforceable. Simply putting the word ‘must’ in a sentence doesn’t mean it will be followed.”
New guidance
The new rules say employers must require workers to wash their hands frequently, and provide portable hand-washing stations in fields. Other recommendations include:
- Staggering tasks and work shifts so workers don’t crowd together.
- Limiting work to necessary tasks and organizing work to allow for 6 feet between employees, or providing two-way radios for workers to communicate with each other.
- Allowing more flexible breaks so workers have time to wash their hands.
- Posting signs or posters in multiple languages about the signs, symptoms, and risk factors of the coronavirus and how to prevent the spread in the workplace.
- Limiting the number of visitors to warehouses and the time they spend in the facilities.
- Marking 6-foot increments on the ground to ensure social distancing or extending production lines so people can work farther apart.
When 6 feet of distance is not possible, the state says additional precautions should be taken, such as a combination of face masks and additional physical barriers between employees.
Mike Faulk, a spokesman for Gov. Jay Inslee, said staff had been working with the groups prior to the lawsuits.
“Our office was working with stakeholders on these issues and requested more time before these suits were filed, but stakeholders felt they were not able to accommodate that request,” he said Thursday. “Our efforts to keep workers safe and to work with these concerned organizations continues.”
L&I notes it’s against the law for employers to retaliate or fire workers who raise health and safety concerns or report complaints to the state. L&I said it is also working on guidance for agriculture temporary housing.
Columbia Legal Services Attorney Andrea Schmitt said workers needed the guidelines weeks ago.
Ramon Torres, president of Familias Unidas, said the groups had tried all channels to have concerns addressed before they turned to the lawsuit.
“We owe it to all front-line workers to take a stand and not be forgotten or sacrificed in this time where we should all be pulling together,” he said.
Industry reaction
Mike Gempler, executive director of the Washington Growers League, said he felt the new guidelines provided specific direction for growers. He also felt that L&I makes it clear that such measures were mandatory for those in the agriculture industry.
“It’s laid out pretty specifically,” he said.
He said he was disappointed to see the lawsuit because he had been working closely with farmworker advocates and others in the industry to develop guidelines to keep workers safe.
In a written statement, the Washington Farm Bureau noted that the two state agencies named in the lawsuit can no longer communicate with, or answer questions posed by, members of the Agricultural and Seasonal Workforce Services Advisory Committee, a committee created with legislation passed last year.
“The farmworker labor groups have decided to use the pandemic to drive a wedge between farmers and their essential employees,” said Mike LaPlant, president of Washington Farm Bureau in the statement.
Gempler said he doesn’t feel that additional emergency regulations are going to solve the issue the unions are raising, and it would make more sense to look at enforcement instead.
In the end, the agriculture industry has incentive to follow COVID-19 regulations and prevent workers from getting sick, Gempler said.
“If there is an outbreak of any size, there would be tremendous pressure to close,” he said.