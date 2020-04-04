Gov. Jay Inslee vetoes some spending in response to COVID-19

Gov. Jay Inslee wears a makeshift mask as he speaks with media members while visiting inside Nourish Pierce County warehouse, where Washington National Guard members were packing food in response to the coronavirus outbreak Friday, April 3, 2020, in Lakewood, Wash. National Guard members will be packing food at the warehouse five days a week for delivery to 26 food banks, taking over for volunteers who normally pack over 300 boxes a day. The need for food at the pantries in the area is expected to at least double in the coming weeks. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

 Elaine Thompson

Washington state health officials are recommending people wear cloth face masks when they are in public places where they can’t maintain social distancing.

In a statement from the state’s Joint Information Center at Camp Murray, the state Department of Health is recommending people wear a cloth face covering when going to grocery stores, pharmacies, hardware stores or similar places where it may not be possible to fully maintain a 6-foot space between people.

“This recommendation is not a substitute for existing guidance to maintain 6 feet of physical distance from non-household members and performing frequent hand hygiene with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer,” the statement said. “Wearing cloth face coverings will not prevent the spread of COVID-19 without these other protective measures.”

Officials stressed that it was not a mandate, but an additional layer of protection. They said people should use cloth masks, as medical-grade protective equipment is being reserved for health-care workers and first responders.

The cloth face covering should cover the nose and mouth. It could be a homemade sewn mask or a piece of fabric tied around one's head. It could be made of a scarf, T-shirt or towel.

Additional information, including directions for sewing a mask, are available on the department’s website.

Reach Donald W. Meyers at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: donaldwmeyers, or https://www.facebook.com/donaldwmeyersjournalist.