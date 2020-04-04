Washington state health officials are recommending people wear cloth face masks when they are in public places where they can’t maintain social distancing.
In a statement from the state’s Joint Information Center at Camp Murray, the state Department of Health is recommending people wear a cloth face covering when going to grocery stores, pharmacies, hardware stores or similar places where it may not be possible to fully maintain a 6-foot space between people.
“This recommendation is not a substitute for existing guidance to maintain 6 feet of physical distance from non-household members and performing frequent hand hygiene with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer,” the statement said. “Wearing cloth face coverings will not prevent the spread of COVID-19 without these other protective measures.”
Officials stressed that it was not a mandate, but an additional layer of protection. They said people should use cloth masks, as medical-grade protective equipment is being reserved for health-care workers and first responders.
The cloth face covering should cover the nose and mouth. It could be a homemade sewn mask or a piece of fabric tied around one's head. It could be made of a scarf, T-shirt or towel.
Additional information, including directions for sewing a mask, are available on the department’s website.