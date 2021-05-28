The mass COVID vaccination center at State Fair Park, which opened March 31 as a joint local, state and federal operation, transitioned to Yakima County control on Tuesday with a ceremony thanking the organizations and people who worked there.
Officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Defense Department and U.S. Public Health Services "announced the completion of their lifesaving mission" at the event, according to a Yakima Health District news release.
“This partnership demonstrates what can happen when all levels of government work together to defeat a deadly pandemic," FEMA Region 10 Acting Administrator Vince J. Maykovich said. "By providing tens of thousands of shots, we are helping to safely reopen our schools and businesses."
The center has administered more than 40,000 COVID vaccinations. It will continue operating until further notice, according to the release. It is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays and Mondays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. It is closed Fridays and Saturdays. State Fair Park is at 1301 S. Fair Ave.