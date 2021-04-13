The federal mass vaccination site at State Fair Park, which moved to Valley Mall in Union Gap because of high winds Tuesday, is expected to be back up and running on Wednesday.
"As of right now, we are planning to be back at the fairgrounds," Daris Conrad, the center's joint information center manager, said late Tuesday afternoon.
Tents at the site are designed to withstand winds up to 25 mph, he said.
According to the National Weather Service, the Yakima area saw steady winds around that level Tuesday and had gusts as high as 39 mph. The agency issued a wind and dust advisory that was to expire at 8 p.m. Tuesday. It predicted lighter winds — 11 to 14 mph with gusts topping out at 21 mph — on Wednesday.
Numbers were not immediately available, but Conrad said it's likely fewer people were vaccinated at the mall than would have been during a normal day at the fairgrounds.
When the center reopens Wednesday it will have expanded hours. It has been open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Starting Wednesday, it will be open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. The hours will change again April 25, moving to a noon-8 p.m. schedule.
State Fair Park is at 1301 S. Fair Ave. Appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walkups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged.
On Thursday vaccine eligibility will expand to include all Washingtonians 16 and older. In Yakima County, most people are already eligible and should make their appointment for their vaccine as soon as possible, the Yakima Health District said in a news release Friday. Vaccines are free and available regardless of immigration status or insurance.