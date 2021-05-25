The Yakima Community Vaccination Center at State Fair Park will remain open beyond its previously announced closing date, the Yakima Health District announced Monday evening.
The site, which opened March 31 with an expected eight-week lifespan, will "remain open until further notice," the district said in a news release. As of Monday, the site had administered 39,688 vaccinations, the release said. In Yakima County 50.88% of those 16 and older have initiated vaccination and 42.34% have been fully vaccinated.
The center's hours will change Thursday. The new hours will be 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays and Mondays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. It will be closed Fridays and Saturdays. It will be open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Memorial Day.
State Fair Park is at 1301 S. Fair Ave.
For information on other vaccine sites in Yakima County visit YakimaVaccines.org or YakimaVacunas.org. To schedule mobile vaccination clinic at your business or organization, send an email to yakimavaccinemobileteam@gmail.com.