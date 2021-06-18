The Yakima State Fair Park community vaccination center will have new hours of operation starting Sunday.
The new hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. It is closed on Fridays and Saturdays.
First and second dose appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walk-ups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged. There is no cost to get the vaccine.
Everyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine in Washington.
Mobile vaccine clinics are planned at the following locations without an appointment:
Saturday
- 3-6 p.m., Mercado Los Amigos, 1409 Fruitvale Blvd., Yakima.
Sunday
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Yakima Downtown Farmers’ Market, 19 S. Third St., Yakima.
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Yakima Farmers Market Union Gap, 9 E. Valley Mall Blvd., Union Gap.
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fiesta Foods Sunnyside, 2010 Yakima Valley Hwy #7, Sunnyside.
- 1-5 p.m., Wilridge Winery, 250 Ehler Road, Yakima.
People also can get the vaccine at clinics and pharmacies around the county. The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.
Case update
The Yakima Health District reported 22 additional coronavirus cases Friday, with no new deaths.
The county’s total is 31,585 since the pandemic started, with deaths at 427.
Three people were hospitalized Friday, with none intubated. As of Friday, 30,326 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 84 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 from May 28 to June 10.