State Fair Park will be decked out with a dozen holiday-themed scenes and nearly 20 miles of lights for a Holiday Light Fest starting late this month.
The drive-thru event, which comes on the heels of the successful Fair Food Fest drive-thru in September, opens Nov. 28 and lasts through Dec. 6. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. each day with drive-thru hours from 5 to 9 p.m. Admission is $10 per vehicle, $20 for limousines and buses.
Though both this event and the Fair Food Fest were born of the desire to use the otherwise shuttered fairgrounds during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, the Holiday Light Fest is billed as the “first annual” and could become a tradition, State Fair Park President and CEO Kathy Kramer said.
“This has been an extremely difficult year for everyone, and we hope this event will bring some joy to the community,” she said in a news release. “The staff, our board, and volunteers at State Fair Park have worked really hard to make this event something special that we will build upon for years to come.”
Among the 12 stops on the route will be a gingerbread house, a North Pole reindeer scene and, of course, Santa himself. There will also be a drive-up concession area with items such as hot chocolate and spiced cider.
The nine-day run of the event includes two opportunities for charitable giving. On Nov. 30, anyone who brings a new, unwrapped toy for the Salvation Army of Yakima will get free admission. And on Dec. 1, $3 of every admission will go to the Yakima Humane Society and Wags to Riches to support rescued animal needs and adoption.
For more information, visit www.fairfun.com.