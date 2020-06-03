YAKIMA, Wash. — The annual Fourth of July fireworks at State Fair Park in Yakima have been canceled, officials announced Wednesday.
Members of the Central Washington Fair Association Board of Directors voted to cancel this year’s celebration, which has taken place every Fourth of July for the past 29 years, because of Gov. Jay Inslee's ban on large gatherings and concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
Yakima County, which has the state's highest infection rate of COVID-19, remains in Phase 1 of Inslee's four-phase plan to reopen the state.
“It’s unfortunate we have to cancel this year’s 4th of July Celebration; however, our priority is the health and safety of our guests, staff, and vendors," Kathy Kramer, president and CEO of the Central Washington Fair Association, said in a news release.
"Although we will not be able to gather at State Fair Park with friends and family to celebrate this Fourth of July, mark your calendar for next year’s celebration, which will be even bigger and better.”
Plans are already underway for the 2021 celebration, including more food vendors and family-friendly activities, along with carnival rides, the release said. State Fair Park, a nonprofit organization, produces the annual Fourth of July celebration.
“We are excited to announce Yakima Federal Savings and Loan as an event sponsor. We can also confirm the annual Yakima Apple Jam featuring live local bands and vendors will be back in 2021,” Kramer said.
“This year, we will still be celebrating America, just a bit different from previous years. Stay safe and stay home so we can all get through this together."
For information on upcoming events, including the status of the 2020 Central Washington State Fair, visit www.statefairpark.org.