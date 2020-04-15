Washington is expected to end its lease for the former Astria Regional Medical Center next month.
Astria Health abruptly closed the Yakima hospital in January, but the state announced April 1 it was leasing the building for $1.5 million a month as a place to treat non-COVID-19 patients — thus opening beds in other hospitals for patients with serious coronavirus infections.
The state will cancel its lease May 11, according to a status report from Astria Health filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court earlier this week.
The status report comes days after the state announced it would not reopen the former hospital and instead divert resources to long-term care facilities, where COVID-19 outbreaks are killing residents.
“For society in general, it’s good news. It means the virus is not increasing to the extent people feared,” said Judge Whitman L. Holt during a bankruptcy hearing Wednesday.
According to the status report, Astria Health will continue to work with real estate brokers to market the property and also remain in close contact with state officials about Washington’s coronavirus response efforts.
Most of Wednesday’s hearing was devoted to other matters in Astria Health’s bankruptcy case. They include Astria Health’s plans for seeking additional debtor-in-possession financing, the status of the organization’s bankruptcy reorganization plan and arguments related to a complaint from the Washington State Nurses Association regarding unpaid paid time off and notice under the WARN Act.
The coronavirus outbreak has distrupted financial markets, limiting Astria’s options for a possible sale of assets and refinancing.
However, attorneys for Astria Health and its main creditors say they have made progress on several items.
Astria Health, Lapis Advisers and the Unsecured Creditors Committee reached an agreement on Astria’s budget for the coming months. A budget was required before Astria Health could secure additional debtor-in-possession financing.
Last year, the court approved Astria Health’s motion to borrow more than $38 million from Lapis Advisers, also its largest secured creditor when it filed for bankruptcy protection in May.
Most of the financing was used to pay back its previous debtor-in-possession loan from JMB Capital Partners Lending. About $700,000 was used for operating funds in January.
Holt approved a proposed order that would allow Astria Health to borrow additional funds, even though Astria anticipates that it will not need additional financing under the updated budget.
Astria Health attorney Sam Maizel said that he had worked closely with attorneys from Lapis on a joint reorganization plan.
Astria has until June 1 to file a reorganization plan, but Maizel said the organization could have one ready sooner.
“We hope to have a plan on file before the end of the month,” he said. “That may be overly optimistic,” Maizel said.
Other issuesMuch of the hearing Wednesday was devoted to arguments related to a complaint from the Washington State Nurse Association.
The union, which represented nurses at both Astria Regional and Astria Toppenish Hospital, argued that when Astria Health closed Astria Regional, it violated several state and federal laws.
WSNA attorney Darin M. Dalmat argued that Astria Regional violated the WARN Act by not abiding by the 60-day notice the law requires. WSNA also asserted that it violated the Washington State Payment and Collection Act and the Washington Wage Rebate Act by not quickly paying the nurses for paid time off.
The union is asking for wages for every day Astria Health was below the 60-day notice required under the WARN Act, payment of paid time off, double damages for not promptly paying time off and attorney’s fees.
In March, Astria Health filed a motion to dismiss the complaint.
One key question is whether Astria Health and SHC Medical Center-Yakima, the business entity for Astria Regional Medical Center, should be considered an “employer” that was liable under the WARN Act. Astria Health says it wasn’t because Astria Regional was in liquidation because it was unable to secure financing or a buyer.
During the hearing, Dalmat argued that Astria Regional sought to reorganize when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May 2019. Therefore, Astria Health and SHC Medical Center, which are both defendants in this complaint, cannot say that their sole purpose was to liquidate when Astria Regional closed.
Holt said he anticipates ruling on the matter by the end of the next week.