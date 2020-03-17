A person who attended the state high school basketball championships in Yakima has tested positive for COVID-19, the Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Tuesday afternoon.
The Kitsap County spectator was at the tournament from about 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 7, according to a WIAA news release. During that time, the boys game featured Seattle Academy against La Salle and Burlington-Edison squared off against Tumwater on the girls court.
The WIAA has notified schools and tournament-related staff of the incident. The state Department of Health has recommended the WIAA notify people who may have been in close contact with the infected person.
The Yakima Health District said there is no need for people in attendance to self-quarantine. Out of an abundance of caution, health officials are asking people who were at the basketball tournament during this time frame to self-monitor for symptoms for the next five days, a news release said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 commonly include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Most people will have mild to moderate symptoms, but some people may get sicker and may need to be hospitalized.
This story will be updated.